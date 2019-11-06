Bill Gates isn't sure Elizabeth Warren 'has an open mind'

NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said Wednesday he didn't think Elizabteth Warren, a leading Democratic presidential hopeful, would want to meet with someone as rich as him, a comment that came as the billionaire criticized her policy to break up big tech companies.

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook conference, Gates said breaking up companies wasn't the way to address the issue of tech giants advantaging or disadvantaging their own products over others, as Amazon has been accused of doing. Gates has good insight into government attempts to break up companies. The government spent a decade trying to break up Microsoft over antitrust concerns.

"I'm super biased," Gates said. "I didn't think Microsoft should be broken up," Gates said, adding that he wouldn't "wish that on anyone."

In a lighter moment, Gates also said he wasn't sure if Warren was open-minded or would "even be willing to sit down with somebody who has large amounts of money."

The comments come as Warren makes "big, structural changes" to break up tech giants like Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook a central element of her presidential platform. She argues that large tech companies use mergers to kill competitors and hurt smaller businesses' chances of success. Weak antitrust enforcement has reduced competition and innovation in the tech sector, she wrote in a March blog post.

Gates argued that the antitrust lawsuit Microsoft faced didn't make the tech environment more competitive. "Instead of using Android today, you'd be using Windows Mobile if it hadn't been for the antitrust case," he added. "We were so close."

When asked who he would vote for in a potential 2020 US presidential race between Warren and President Donald Trump, Gates said, "whoever I decide would have the more professional approach" to the office, irrespective of policies. "I hope the more professional candidate is an electable candidate."

Gates also weighed in on political ad targeting, saying it shouldn't be allowed. Content policing, however, shouldn't have to be done by any private organization, he added.

The entrepreneur-turned-philanthropist nixed any potential presidential aspirations. "I'm good at innovation ... and it's very much a full-time job," he said. "This is my current life's work, and it will take all of the years I have remaining to make big progress."