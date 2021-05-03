Bill and Melinda Gates to separate after 27 years of marriage

Getty Images

Bill Gates on Monday said he and wife Melinda are splitting up.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the Microsoft cofounder shared on Twitter. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," the tweet continues. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Since 2000, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has spent $53.8 billion "fighting the greatest inequities in the world," according to the foundation website. Last April, the foundation said it was putting its "total attention" on the coronavirus pandemic while remaining committed to its core areas such as reducing infectious disease, eliminating extreme poverty and improving US public education. Last May, the foundation pledged $125 million toward the international effort to develop and distribute COVID-19 diagnostics, therapies and vaccines.

Melinda Gates, a longtime gender equality advocate, has also warned about the toll the pandemic is taking on women around the world, from interfering with access to pre- and post-natal care to increasing the weight of family care-related unpaid labor. At this year's South by Southwest conference, she proclaimed her advocacy for implementing a paid family medical leave policy in the US, which she said is even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic as some women are driven to drop out of the labor force due to caregiving responsibilities.