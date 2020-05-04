Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledges $125M for COVID-19 vaccine, therapy

Getty Images

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Monday said it's committing $125 million toward the international effort to develop and distribute COVID-19 diagnostics, therapies and vaccines. The pledge includes $50 million in new funding for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and $75 million of earlier announced funding for diagnostics and therapeutics.

"In order to beat COVID-19, the world needs more than great science," Melinda Gates said in a statement. "It needs great humanity, the commitment to help people beat this virus no matter where they live. This effort will help us do that. With the collective resources and brainpower pledged today, we'll finally be able to attack this virus in the way it is attacking us – globally."

Monday's announcement was made at the Coronavirus Global Response Summit, which includes efforts from governments, philanthropies and the private sector to tackle COVID-19. Several donors also made pledges to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to help protect poor children around the world from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has now pledged more than $300 million to the global COVID-19 response.

