Bethesda's Starfield trailer revealed ahead of Microsoft's E3 showcase, coming 11/11/22

The last time we heard about Starfield, Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi epic, it was E3 2018. Back then all we saw was brief teaser but now, three years later at E3 2021, we finally got a closer look at Starfield in action, when just before Microsoft's Xbox showcase, the Washington Post published a trailer and a short behind-the-scenes video.

If the WP links or embed stop working, you can also see the trailer here, via Reddit.

Starfield likely has a lot in common with classics like Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 as it's expected to be an open world RPG, but the space/sci-fi setting is a new one for Bethesda.

It's currently set for release on Xbox and PC on November 11, 2022, according to the trailer, and it will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at the same time.