Bethesda's Starfield trailer revealed ahead of Microsoft's E3 showcase, coming 11/11/22

The last time we heard about Starfield, Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi epic, it was E3 2018. Back then all we saw was brief teaser but now, three years later at E3 2021, we finally got a closer look at Starfield in action, when just before Microsoft's Xbox showcase, the Washington Post published a trailer and a short behind-the-scenes video.

The game's release date was listed as November 11, 2022, which was confirmed when Microsoft opened its E3 event with the same trailer.

Starfield likely has a lot in common with classics like Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 as it's expected to be an open world RPG, but the space/sci-fi setting is a new one for Bethesda. In the new trailer, little is seen beyond an astronaut preparing to take flight, with a voiceover talking about humanity's "final journey," as part of an organization called Constellation.

It's currently set for release on Xbox Sereis X, Series S, Cloud Streaming and PC on November 11, 2022, according to the trailer, and it will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at the same time.