Best super-last-minute gifts for the holidays: Disney Plus, Netflix, gift cards and more

Holiday Survival Guide 2019

If you still need to buy some thoughtful last minute gifts, don't despair! Gift cards and online subscription services are two of the best and quickest eleventh hour gift ideas you can get. Many are available on Amazon and they're simple to buy because they're highly flexible and can accommodate a wide range of budgets.

Whether you're looking to give a practical gift, like groceries, or something more entertaining, such as a subscription to Netflix, Disney Plus or Spotify, your last-minute shopping can all be done nearly instantly and from the comfort of your home. And you can still give most of these in person, with a plastic or printed-at-home card, as well as by email or, in some cases, text message. Since in a few hours, even two-day shipping will no longer be a viable option, here are a handful of last-minute gift ideas -- from subscription services to stocking stuffers -- for everyone on your holiday list.

This is the most versatile gift card of them all: Amazon sells just about everything anyone might need. They're available at price point options between $1 and $2,000, and they come in nearly every conceivable configuration i.e. physical, printable and digital -- deliverable in person or sent via email, text message or US mail.

Zhang Peng Apple gift cards make great last-minute gifts and are available in denominations from $25 to $200 and can be redeemed online or in an Apple store for hardware devices, software purchases and services including iTunes.

Fandango/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CBS Interactive Take 'em to the movies with a Fandango gift card that can be redeemed (online only, not in the theater) for tickets or to rent or purchase movies streamed to the device of their choosing.

Angela Lang/CNET Netflix's HD streaming plan costs $12.99 per month. So, a $50 gift card would cover a subscription for more than three months.

Sephora Sephora gift cards make the perfect gift for a friend or family member who loves beauty products. They can be used to buy cosmetics, perfumes and skincare products. Available in denominations from $25 to $250.

Angela Lang/CNET Spotify's physical gift cards are available in denominations of $30 or $60, and there's also a $99 Spotify Premium gift card that can be redeemed for one full year of the company's ad-free, unlimited tier of service. (Note that you can't use these gift cards for Spotify's student plan, which costs $5 per month and includes access to Hulu and Showtime.)

Starbucks Starbucks gift cards make simple and effective last-minute gifts: Use a Starbucks gift card to procure beans, snacks and baked goods or cups of coffee. Available as a physical card or email, dollar options range from $25 to $100.

Uber Give the gift of transportation. The company offers both digital and physical card options in denominations from $10 to $500, and you can give the gift of a ride or food delivery (through the Uber Eats service).

Amazon With more than 450 store locations in the US, Amazon-owned Whole Foods is a handy source for groceries and prepared foods. Pick from a variety of designs in denominations from $25 to $200.