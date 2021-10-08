Best Squid Game memes: The Netflix show is serious, but these jokes are funny

Netflix

The plot of the new Netflix drama Squid Game is nothing to laugh at. In the show, which might end up being the streaming service's biggest hit ever, financially strapped people compete in a tournament of kids' games where losers get killed. Not very funny. But the show has captured the public's imagination, which of course means memes and jokes.

It's easy to see why. Squid Game has many complex characters, as well as plenty of visually striking scenes and objects (the Dalgona cookies, the game organization's business card, the outfits). It's full of meme material, and here are some of the best. (Some show spoilers ahead, be warned.)

Squid Game candy memes

In one episode, the contestants have to carve a piece of Dalgona candy out of a tin without breaking the shape. It's not easy, although a smuggled cigarette lighter and eventually some licking get the job done for some players.

One meme shows the hardest shape to pry out, the infamous umbrella, with the caption, "Law professors: The exam won't be that bad," and then the umbrella challenge as the exam.

And another declared, "Me to the red men in Squid Game after I crack the umbrella: Double or nothing?"

Me to the red men in Squid Game after I crack the umbrella pic.twitter.com/bLHlBviFXf — Chat🏹 (@LittleOne_1130) October 2, 2021

@BingingWBabish racing to get a Squid Game Dalgona candy video out while the memes are still hot pic.twitter.com/wJdC9cyzgU — derik #StandWithIATSE (@derik__david) October 5, 2021

This is still one of the funniest scenes in squid game 😂 chose umbrella because his mom would always give him broken ones that he refuses to take to school bc he wants a cool one. GUESS WHAT 😭😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9gJPomCNeM — 토⚘🌟 (@326mingming) October 4, 2021

When I participate in squid game and I have to cut out the umbrella pic.twitter.com/xoCfzgVfOL — 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐚 ⛓ (@simpchoppa) October 4, 2021

my impression of what the people who had to cut out an umbrella in squid game were thinking: "oh so they wanted me to die, like me specifically, they hand-picked my death. okay" — 💝 SQUIRREL 💝 || jackboxtwt moment (@ShslSquirrel) October 4, 2021

I've been trying figure out at what level of Squid Game I'd have made it up to 😆😂🤔 at most, the game in the Man With the Umbrella episode sheesh pic.twitter.com/i15FyCXJdV — -Empress of Africa- (@Kimofdiamonds) October 6, 2021

if i was in squid game and the cookie was the umbrella “just shoot me already” pic.twitter.com/s5EjcGTdr9 — Commando (@SimplyCommando) October 6, 2021

All those dalgona memes from Squid Game and i think this one's the best LMAO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oiUdz18tve — Joshi⁷🐋💜 (semi-IA) (@jshgmbl) September 22, 2021

Squid Game Red Light, Green Light robot memes

In the very first game, contestants must play Red Light, Green Light, but with a creepy twist. A giant robot of a little girl swings around to watch for those who move after she says "Red Light." Moving, of course, is fatal. And the robot is irresistible to meme-makers, many of whom set a dancing video of the doll to the song of their choice.

Squid game doll dancing to EXO’s Paradise 😂 pic.twitter.com/8oGkIg8Wu5 — RYE insomniac era 🐧🌹 (@nonStopKSoo_) September 28, 2021

Squid game's red light green light doll found dancing to baby by Justin Bieber

pic.twitter.com/3VPdrYC4Nh — sany (@drewsmenu) October 2, 2021

the red light green light doll when someone moved on red light pic.twitter.com/NF4wfy9Ltu — 💕abdul💕 (@allahswiffer) October 6, 2021

me on squid games when the doll turn around pic.twitter.com/v1nGtZipEk — krista the barista (@mycheleofficial) September 29, 2021

Squid Game marbles memes

If you've seen the show, oof, you know the emotional punch of the episode in which the contestants all play marbles for the chance to advance. Let's just say the game set-up wasn't what the teams expected, and tears flowed. (Some big spoilers in the memes.)

Finished the marbles episode of squid game pic.twitter.com/vCPW7XTqQo — Tupac Minion (@TupacMinion) September 28, 2021

The marbles episode of #SquidGame was one of the most emotionally brutal and brilliant episodes of TV ever. pic.twitter.com/CP3h7ZCjJm — B H (@barbhaynes) October 5, 2021

#squidgame During the marbles episode pic.twitter.com/PDQuj49fUK — rip mona I have ayaka now (@GachaImpact) October 3, 2021

The guard in Squid Games when he saw Ali give his marbles to Sang Woo pic.twitter.com/BX2OYL3yjm — BreadGod (@_Bread_God_2) September 29, 2021

nah the husband on squid games fr ain’t let his wife keep them marbles im crying — uh oh gback again 🧸 (@gbenlola) October 6, 2021

Squid Game glass bridge memes

In one contest, players had to cross a glass bridge where some panels would shatter underfoot. You bet that eerie scenario was memed, with some proposing creative ways they would have tried to cross, and others making jokes of their own.

Them: We shall cross that bridge when we get there.



The bridge:...#squidgame pic.twitter.com/ZoGfQ8fb1A — merzz mike (@klauseduardz) October 6, 2021

squid game fifth challenge "glass bridge game" unreleased scene pic.twitter.com/3ZEMH6ylhn — mavie. (@sungsjeekies) October 3, 2021

How I would win the glass bridge game in Squid Game pic.twitter.com/ItHy6IgaZr — B Tha One 🎙 (@BthaOne) October 3, 2021

The glass bridge challenge in Squid Game is nuts. I would’ve just tried to run across with the glass falling behind me like I’m going over the big red balls on total wipeout — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 4, 2021

More Squid Game memes

No squid were gamed in the making of Squid Game. Wrote one Twitter user, "Squid Game (Netflix) rating 1/10. Not enough squid."

squid game (Netflix)



rating:

1/10



Not enough squid — Iman Azlan (@ImanAzlan11) September 20, 2021

I’m obsessed with #SquidGame memes please keep making them pic.twitter.com/58GZ8qT1bB — Jenny Will (@jennywill45) September 30, 2021

This is the best squid game meme of the social apps downtime 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/xpw3sCwIcM — Series Abíọ́dún ‘Baj ☻ (@Engr_Series) October 4, 2021

everyone’s talking about #squidgame but i haven’t seen any love for the best character, made a little tumblr text post meme for this absolute queen pic.twitter.com/zXwva2RqQV — genevieve (@cuttleb0nes) October 3, 2021

are these the squid games yall talking about pic.twitter.com/p4mm1XwPEw — Funny Tweets (@MemePortfolio) October 1, 2021

finally understanding all the squid game memes pic.twitter.com/sf6WcZ4ylJ — VINCENT ⑱ (@V1VlCA) September 30, 2021

Squid Game makes you cry



The show packs an emotional punch -- actually, several of them, as characters whom viewers have become attached slip away. One tweet contrasted Seong Gi-hun's ID photo, taken before the deadly games begin, with his shocked face later on, captioning the two, "Me (when I) start watching Squid Game vs. Me after watching it."

Me start watching #SquidGame

Vs.

Me after watching it (; pic.twitter.com/3vrCI7oVXu — آية (@its_scintilla) September 28, 2021

Why are you crying? It's just a character



The character : #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/9enNmmQME6 — Thasha (타샤) (New Acc/ Looking for moots) (@moonchildarmyy) October 1, 2021

I just finished watching Squid Game, and this image sums up what I feel about everything. pic.twitter.com/123H6uVy3E — GH4ST || -ᄒᴥᄒ- (@floatyghast) October 1, 2021

Can you leave him alone? He just finished episode 6 of Squid Game pic.twitter.com/o198VCQTWW — natywonka (@natywonka_) September 29, 2021

Best Squid Game meme

I'm calling it: This is my absolute favorite Squid Game meme. It makes me laugh every time.

It shows two squids on subway or train seats with the caption, "Squids on their way home after playing the game. (I don't know,) I've never watched the show."

Squids on their way home after playing the game. Idk I’ve never watched the show pic.twitter.com/HV8OBxoPNt — Mar (@Mar240k) September 28, 2021

All nine episodes of Squid Game now are available on Netflix.