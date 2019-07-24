Best PlayStation Summer Sale 2019 deals: Red Dead Redemption 2, Persona 5 and more

Sony

Sony already had a big sale during E3 2019, but the company is having another sales event before the season ends. The PlayStation Store Summer Sale lasts until Aug. 20 and offers discounts on PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games.

This sale includes some of the biggest titles along with dozens of indie darlings worth purchasing. There's also downloadable content and season passes on sale.

Keep in mind, these are digital downloads of the game. There are also a few titles with an additional discount for PS Plus subscription holders.

Here are some of the best deals of the sale:

Rockstar's open-world Old West sequel was the biggest game of 2018 and one of the best selling games of the generation. Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't go on sale often so it's best to pick it up when it does if you haven't played it yet.

Released in 2017, Persona 5 is the latest entry in the long-running Persona series from Atlus. Players will once again play the role of a new student in high school where something weird is going on. The hero and friends will have to explore the darkest parts of the soul to solve the mystery.

It's a $1. Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 continues the third-person shooter experience of the spinoff of Plants vs. Zombies. Most importantly, it's only a buck to buy. If you want to splurge than buy the deluxe edition for a quarter more.