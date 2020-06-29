The best meat delivery deals for the 4th of July

Porter Road

As we roll through June, firing up the grill goes from optional to mandatory in many households. If you're planning to get grillin' for the July 4th weekend, don't chance it with your supermarket's meat selection. Instead, get exactly the meat you want delivered straight to your doorsteps via one of many online meat delivery companies available in 2020.

We previously reviewed the best meat delivery services, in case you're considering a subscription. They offer home delivery of quality grass-fed, organic, sustainably raised and specialty meats like Waygu with just a few clicks, saving you an extra trip to the store or butcher shop. Plus, most of these online butchers offer both a monthly subscription or a one-time order option to match your specific needs. Right now many of them have big deals on meat delivery happening for the 4th of July. From big burger boxes to tri-tip sirloin, ribs and roasts, these are the best meat-delivery deals for your July 4th backyard bash.

*Most will ship before Saturday if ordered by today (June 29) but we advise you to check with each individual seller to ensure timely delivery.

Holy Grail Steak Co. The deal: Wanna get real fancy for the Fourth? Order $199 worth of Wagyu steaks from Holy Grail and they'll add a free two-pack of signature Wagyu burgers ($18 value) to your order. About Holy Grail Steak Co.: If you're looking for the very best in beef and have a few extra pennies to spend on the good stuff, let us introduce you to Holy Grail Streak Co. The newcomer to the high-end meat-delivery game sells the best American-raised Wagyu with a deep portfolio of top A5-grade Japanese Wagyu producers on the planet. This includes ultra-rare Hokkaido Snow Beef and beloved Kobe Beef. On the website, you can sift through their "collections" like Japanese Wagyu, American Wagyu, USDA Prime Black Angus, Akaushi, steak flights and Wagyu burgers.

Crowd Cow The deal: Crowd Cow has a lineup of Fourth of July meat boxes depending on your crew's taste. Poultry lovers can get a three free-range whole chickens for $44 or go big with the Ready, Set, Grill box filled with New York strip steaks, hot dogs, tri-tip roast and ribeye. About Crowd Cow: Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The specific offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb (bison will be added soon). There's even a selection of sustainable seafood for those craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by specific cut or type of meat, or by farm.

Snake River Farms The deal: Snag two free pounds of American Wagyu ground beef and one pound of premium deli hot dogs when you spend more than $249 at Snake River Farms. Use code SPARKS20 to get this Fourth of July deal. About Snake River Farms: Snake River Farms is not a subscription service but does offer exceptional dry-aged, USDA prime beef and American Wagyu (think Kobe), known for its marbling, tenderness and big flavor. Cows are sustainably and humanely raised in the Northwest. Snake River also offers heritage Kurobuta Berkshire pork -- a favorite among chefs.

Read more: The best portable grill for 2020: Top small gas, charcoal, electric and more

Porter Road The deal: Porter Road has a few deals and special boxes for the Fourth of July including the Summer Box ($35). It includes two pounds of dry-aged ground beef, six dry-aged beef hot dogs and three bratwursts -- all made with pasture-raised meat and free of any fillers or flavor additives. Order by end of today (Monday, June 29) and the shipment will arrive in time for Saturday's festivities. About Porter Road: Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers cuts of beef, pork, chicken and lamb. All the beef is pasture-raised with no hormones or antibiotics and Porter Road uses humane practices, giving the animals room to roam. The packaging is made from corn-based foam too, so you can use it as fuel for your grill (genius!). Most of the company's meat is shipped fresh, but depending on the cut, some will come frozen. You can order as much or as little as you want. Options include NY strip steaks, ribeyes and ground beef but also harder-to-find meats such as lamb T-bone. You can also choose from assorted box options, including all beef, pork and beef, that come every two, four or eight weeks and customize as you go.

Omaha Steaks The deal: Omaha Steaks' Summer Greatest Grilling Pack ($159) should have you more than covered for a Fourth of July celebration. The massive meat box includes four 6-ounce sirloins, four boneless pork chops, four boneless chicken breasts, four burgers, two pounds of ground beef, one pound of tenderloin tips, four kielbasa sausages, four jumbo franks and a jar of seasoning. About Omaha Steaks: The OG Omaha Steaks has been in the meat delivery business for as long as I can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though both grain- and grass-fed are offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it's got plenty to brag about.

Read more: The best grilling tools you can buy this summer