The best kitchen deals at Target and Walmart's big Prime Day-style sales

All of you kitchen and cookware deal-hunters (and anyone hoping to get a jump on holiday shopping) may want to listen up. As is well documented, Amazon's Prime Day has moved from its usual home in July to Oct. 13 and 14 (that's now!). Prime Day is popping off with big savings on some of the best kitchen gear, small kitchen appliances and quality cookware, and we'll be bringing you all of the best deals in real-time as they roll out. Not to be outdone, Target and Walmart have jumped in on the Prime Day hoopla, launching major online sales of their own. Some of the best kitchen deals, like , Instant Pots and are already underway.

We've already begun sorting through the online sales to bring you the best of the best. Here's what we know are already on sale so far during Target and Walmart's big Prime Day-esque sales.

Walmart's Big Save event

Walmart kicked off its Big Save online sales event, which will run through Oct. 15, earlier this week. The mega-retailer is doling out Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items including cookware, electronics, toys, beauty items and more. Free two-day shipping is also available on orders over $35, while some items are eligible for free next-day shipping or in-store pickup (or both).

The best kitchen deals so far from Walmart's Big Save sales event

Instant Pot The Instant Pot already does more than most kitchen appliances -- pressure cook, slow cook, sear, steam, warm. Add an air fryer attachment and it may never leave the counter. The 8-quart Duop with crisping lid is down $50 to just $100 today at Walmart.

Keurig Whether it's a single cup of joe you're after or a full pot, this Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both worlds for an impossibly easy coffee routine in the morning.

Instant Pot A nice 6-quart slow cooker with sear, steam, roast, bake and warm functions is also down under $50. Note, this one doesn't pressure cook like other Instant Pots but it's perfect for lazy, Sunday slow-cooked stews and sauces.

Nostalgia Since we're all watching more movies at home, why not spring for this charming popcorn maker to give the living room an arthouse cinema feel?

Target's Deal Days event



Target has also launched a major sale, dubbed Deal Days, that's aligning with Prime Day (Oct. 13 to Oct. 14). Target previously teased that the online event will feature deals on "hundreds of thousands of items across its electronics, toys, beauty and home departments and will be offering contactless drive-up and order pickup on many items."

The best kitchen deals from Target's Deal Days

Target For my money (and space), a multi-purpose air fryer oven like this Oster is the pick. It's priced a little higher than some others but will serve as your air fryer, toaster and small convection oven. If you're anything like me, you'll use it almost every day.

NutriBullet Nab the easiest blender ever for shakes and smoothies at this $50 sale price. It comes with 18- and 24-ounce cups with tight-locking lids to take your morning beverage or post-workout shake out the door.

PowerXL Get the crispy "fried" foods of your snacking dreams with little or no oil and far fewer calories. There's a good reason these have been the hot ticket kitchen item of the last few shopping seasons.