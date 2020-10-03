Best juicers of 2020: Breville, Hamilton Beach, Oster and more

Entry-level juicers work by spinning blades at high speeds while pushing your produce through a mesh sieve for strained juice in mere moments. A centrifugal juicer can be messy and loud, but nothing quite beats fresh juice at home, especially if you're growing your own produce.

There are a few things you should know about picking the best juicer. I tested eight of the top-reviewed and best-selling centrifugal models to find out which ones will give you the most OJ for your orange. So grab yourself a green juice and keep reading -- here's how it all shook out.

Molly Price/CNET Hamilton Beach brought the best performer when it came to getting the most juice from oranges and kale (the top fruit and vegetable most juicers find on their grocery list). We also test apple juice (you'll find that winner below). This 800-watt juicer has just one speed. Every other juicer we tested had at least two speeds, proving more isn't always, well, more. At just $55, it also takes the title for the best juicer on a budget out there today when you want to juice fruit and leafy vegetables. It's dishwasher-safe, too, which, in my opinion, is just as important as juice quality. My only complaint is that the Big Mouth doesn't come with a juice receptacle to place beneath the spout. Many other models do include this, but if you're juicing straight into your own glass or pitcher, it shouldn't be a problem.

Molly Price/CNET True to Breville form, this vertical juicer felt high-end and looked great. It was a very close second to Hamilton Beach as the best juicer when it came to performance, and it gave me the best yield for apple juice of the group. This two-speed, 850-watt model is pricey at $150, but it comes with a few nice features. It includes a 1-liter juice pitcher, and more importantly, a "froth separator." This handy divider inside the pitcher keeps the frothy top layer of your juice retained while you pour the good stuff. Like all the juicers on this list, you'll also get a brush accessory for cleaning out the mesh sieve basket inside the juicer machine.

Molly Price/CNET Oster's JusSimple juicer wins for best design. It was easy to use and easy to clean. The sporty red coating on the filter makes it easier to clean out than other uncoated metal models. A convenient rotating spout with open and close positions keeps juice from dripping on your countertops from the feed chute. The JusSimple also has a wide, 3-inch mouth, so you'll do less chopping to fit your produce into the juicer. A lighted speed dial adds to the sophistication of this model. While it didn't give me the best results (the Oster came in fourth of eight), it was a pleasure to use and I'd be happy to give it a permanent home on my countertop if it were on sale.

The three juicers above were the best performers, but I tested eight juicers in total. Here are the other five models:

Kuvings NJ Series Centrifugal Juicer: This juice was our third-place winner when it came to juice extraction. A bit on the expensive end at $149, but a good bet if you ever see it on sale.

Bagotte DB-001: At just $60, this juicer is a budget model that can get the job done.

Mueller Austria: This 1,100-watt juicer was too average in performance to warrant its $150 price.

Cuisinart CJE-1000: This looks great, but performed poorly. It's also a steep $179.

Black + Decker: This juicer was our worst performer, but it is an affordable way to try your hand at juicing for just $40.

How juicer testing works



Testing juicers means, well, juicing. We gathered up apples, oranges and kale to put these juicers to the test with varying produce textures.

Molly Price/CNET

Apples

To test the juicer's high-speed function, I cored and quartered three red apples (I used organic Gala apples in this round of testing). Next, I weighed the apples, the empty juice receptacle and the empty juicer on a large kitchen scale. Then, I juiced the apples on the juicer's high setting or, if there are multiple speeds, the manual's recommended apple speed.

Molly Price/CNET

The result was a pink juice with a light brown pulp. Once juicing was complete, I measured the filled juice receptacle and the juicer with its apple waste to determine just how much juice came out of the apples and how much of the apple ended up in the pulp bin. This is the same method I used for oranges and kale.

Oranges

I peeled three navel oranges and removed the fibrous center pulp. I measured them, and the empty juicer and juice receptacle. Depending on the juicer's shoot size, I trimmed down the oranges into wedges that fit the shoot.

Molly Price/CNET

For orange juicing, I set the juicers to their low speed, a good setting for soft and juicy fruits like oranges. Once the juicer was finished, I weighed everything again and take notes.

Kale

Juicer testing wouldn't be complete without a leafy green element. It's worth noting here that most centrifugal juicers won't do as well as a cold press (i.e., masticating) model for extracting juice from greens. Still, it is possible and some centrifugal juicers are up to the task.

Molly Price/CNET

Like apple and orange juice tests, I measure and record the weight of the equipment, as well as three large kale leaves. It's not necessary to trim here. Kale stems have plenty of nutritional value and will go through the juicer. I did see much less volume when it came to kale juice, so if you're keen on juicing leafy items, a masticating juicer might be your better bet.

All models compared

Name % Orange Juice Extracted % Apple Juice Extracted % Kale Juice Extracted Bagotte 70.07% 67.20% 22.86% Black + Decker 61.83% 63.47% 16.25% Breville 72.26% 75.61% 38.76% Cuisinart 67.72% 62.05% 17.94% Hamilton Beach 76.55% 65.31% 39.19% Kuvings 73.46% 72.25% 23.83% Mueller Austria 71.91% 59.73% 23.17% Oster 76.23% 63.38% 28.09%

Things to consider

Centrifugal juicers are fine for processing oranges, apples and many other fruits and vegetables. When it comes to greens, a centrifugal juicer won't be your best bet. It's important to think about what you'll be juicing most frequently.

Of course in all three tests I consider other factors besides weight data. I'd recommend looking for a juicer with a wide mouth, around 3 inches. That will significantly cut down on the amount of prep you need to do before you juice. I'm also a big fan of included juice pitchers with froth separators (For what it's worth, I also prefer pulp-free orange juice).

Other handy extra features include brushes (most juicers include one) as well as a cap to cover the spout and suction cups on the juicer's base to hold it steady on your counter.

No matter which juicer you select, I'd wager you'll get plenty of satisfaction out of turning extra fruit or homegrown product into a tall glass of refreshing juice. The fun doesn't even have to stop there. What did I do with all my test juice? I made frozen juice pops.

Molly Price/CNET

