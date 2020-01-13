Teenage girls can be a notoriously tricky demographic to have on your shopping list, whether it's for her birthday or other special occasion, but you don't have to default to gift cards, bath bombs or nail polish -- did you know that scrunchies are back? No matter her style or interests, we've got a list of perfect gift ideas for the teen girl in your life, whether it's your daughter, sister, friend or otherwise.

In our lineup, you'll find some of the hottest tech gadgets, backpacks and games teens covet. We've made it easy and fun to slam dunk this gift-giving opportunity. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll, click and order these thoughtful and unique gifts for the 13- to 18-year-old girl in your life.

The streamlined Kanken backpack from Fjallraven is pricey, but an oh-so-nice great gift. The classic Scandinavian design has been around since the '70s, and the modern Kanken features the added bonus of water-resistant Vinylon fabric. Any teenager will appreciate this cool, on-trend bag when they need to carry a great book (or seven).

Govee Govee LED light strips let you customize your bedroom's lighting, with more than 16 million colors to choose from. They give teens an easy and budget-friendly way to change up their room's appearance. Plus, CNET has a promo code you can use to get them for under $10.

Sarah Tew/CNET Tribit's portable wireless Bluetooth speaker features 24-hour playtime, and is waterproof -- perfect for those shower singing sessions. CNET reviewers noted that for an inexpensive Bluetooth speaker, this one is hard to beat.

Sarah Tew/CNET CNET reviewers called Apple's original AirPods "the king of wireless earphones" -- perfect for a teen who wants to listen to music or watch videos without being tied down with wired headphones. If you're feeling extra generous, you can buy the newer AirPods Pro at Amazon for $235. You can also customize your earbuds gift with a colorful AirPods case.

Amazon The stylish poufy hair products from the '90s are back in a big way and teen girls are snapping them up! You've probably noticed scrunchies adorning teen wrists as well as in their hair. This set of five colorful scrunchies is among the best gifts for the trendy teen on your list.

Sarah Tew/CNET The MyCharge Go series of portable chargers are slim options for a teen to keep in a backpack, purse or pocket to keep their phone charged up by extending its battery life. These range in price from $10 to $25, depending on how much charge they hold.

Amazon If you're buying a karaoke machine for a birthday party, the Singing Machine is a perfect pick. Play your Pandora radio (it connects to iPad or iPhone) or use a CD. This machine hooks up to your TV to display lyrics, and the speakers are noticeably better than those on most kids' karaoke machines.

Amazon Hydro Flask water bottles are all the rage with teens (even more popular than the S'well water bottle) -- and what a wholesome trend! We can get on board with hydration. This durable, stainless steel water bottle is BPA-free and keeps beverages cold (or hot). Plus they come in a variety of cute and fun colors.

Amazon The Women Cards Tech Deck of playing cards features 15 women from around the world who have made a name for themselves in the male-dominated fields of science, technology, engineering and math. The set includes Marie Curie and Grace Hopper.

Target If the gal on your list loves watching YouTube makeup tutorials, she might enjoy creating her own custom lip balm and lip glosses. The BeYouTology kit includes 16 pigment pearls in four colors, three containers, mixing bowl, spoon and lip gloss medium. The kit also offers 20 different possible lip shades.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's nylon braided iPhone charging cable holds up much better than Apple's version, CNET reviewers found. Having extra charging cables around that come in different colors and lengths is always a good idea.

Maison Miru OK, these aren't diamond earrings, but the pave CZ crystals are sparkly! Maison Miru's lightning bold studs are a unicorn of a gift, delicate yet bold -- a popular choice for teenage girls. She'll love the style, we love that the 14-karat gold-plated brass won't irritate sensitive skin.

Amazon This entry-level reflector tabletop telescope is perfect for girls interested in astronomy -- it allows you to see hundreds of craters on the moon, and details of Jupiter and other planets.

Sephora What teenager doesn't want clear skin? Help her achieve that goal with this high tech cleanser. The Foreo Luna 2 is an ultra-hygienic, waterproof massage tool that scrubs impurities away. We love that it's super simple and no extra parts or refills are needed. And 450 uses per charge is helpful, too!

Fuji Yes, even in this digital age, nothing beats a hard copy. And the Fujifilm Instax Mini camera is this generation's answer to the classic Polaroid, an instant camera with the ability to print photos on demand. Yes, you'll need to buy new batches of film cartridges until the end of time, but that's the price of creating miniature wall art out of your photos.

Blue Yeti Blue Microphones are a popular choice for young YouTube stars and podcasters. Get one on sale at Dell now.

Amazon This little Haworthia succulent is ready to be displayed -- it comes already planted in a ceramic pot ready for your teen's bedroom. The Haworthia is a low-maintenance succulent. It's stemless and slow-growing and it can go weeks without water. Perfect for a plant newbie (or distracted teenager).

Urban Outfitters Docs have made a huge comeback (along with everything else from the '90s), and teens everywhere covet these classic combat boots. You can't go wrong gifting the classic eight-eye style -- your favorite brooding teenager will thank you!

Apple It's a big buy, but you can be assured that the teen on your shopping list would love an Apple Watch (who wouldn't?). The latest smartwatch is a perfect tech gift, and there are a variety of cool side products, such as bands and cases -- including the rainbow-striped Pride edition sport loop. If she's not an iPhone owner, though, opt for a Fitbit Versa 2 or Fitbit Charge 3 instead.

REI Crocs aren't just for chefs and toddlers anymore -- they've crossed over to trendy teens. And the latest must-have style is a platform clog. We've got to admit, these babies are comfy! Lightweight, easy-to-wear Crocs make a great gift.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's another big buy, but you can't beat the latest Apple iPad for browsing the internet, doing homework and playing games on Apple Arcade. The iPad is also great for drawing and making art with the Apple Pencil or another digital stylus.

Amazon The ultimate '90s throwback game has a modern new look complete with a backlit color screen. Tamagotchi is an interactive virtual pet -- a portable pal that makes a fantastic gift -- and the On versions have a ton of cool features, like an app and new games. Create a family tree for your "tama" pet and build generations of fun. Tamagotchi has come a long way, but it's still just as fun as we remember, and it'll make the perfect holiday gift for any teen on your list.

Amazon This fun grab-and-go tumbler is the perfect gift for an environmentally conscious teen looking to cut down on single-use plastics. The 20-ounce acrylic tumbler comes with a soft silicone straw and is BPA, lead and phthalate-free -- no more landfill bombs! Plus it comes with a range of fun slogans and in a variety of colors.

Originally published last year.