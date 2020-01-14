Best gaming chairs we've sat in for 2020: DXRacer, Secretlab and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

A dedicated gaming chair is the one piece of gaming gear you secretly want, but that your partner, spouse or parent might not necessarily not approve of. But if you're in the market for the best gaming chair, actually choosing one can be confusing, so we are here to reduce the guesswork and show you the most compelling ones that we encountered this year.

One challenge is that many console gaming chairs look the same, and they offer a dizzying array of features: premium PU leather versus mesh, lumbar support pillow, padded armrests, adjustable backrest, tilt mechanism, footrest, bucket seat, rocker, gaming recliner and more. And a chair is something you really need first-hand (well, maybe not hand...) experience with to judge.

The chairs tested here (and most of the ones we researched) share many similarities: adjustable spider bases and 3D/4D armrests that move forward, backward, up and down, and rotate inward and out. Other similarities include caster wheels, lumbar support and padding for ergonomic gaming. All of them would be suitable as an office chair as well. Beyond that, in your search for the best gaming chair, having a good backrest and lumbar back support are important -- you should look for one that suits your size or has the back and lumbar cushion pillow support you need. Let's dive in to find the best gaming chair that suits your needs.

The Maingear Forma is functional, flexible and sturdy, and a solid middle-of-the-road choice if you're looking for a good gaming chair with comfortable foam cushion pillow. You can lean back nearly 180 degrees in it and not tip over. It's also the chair most suited for, let's say, "big and tall" inactive gamer types. Its ergonomic design and padding support a weight capacity of up to 330 pounds. The chair includes a nice memory foam head pillow and lumbar pillow backrest. In terms of maximum comfort, it came in second place in this roundup after the high-end Secretlab chair. The Forma is covered in faux leather over a steel frame with an aluminum alloy base, so it would work well as an ergonomic office chair too. The casters are ultra-quiet and the seat height is adjustable from 14.2 to 18.1 inches.

At least DXRacer was up front in stating this chair is for people under 6 feet, with a weight capacity of 225 pounds or less. Not suitable for big and tall users. Still, I was able to get my 6-foot, 225-plus-pound frame in it reasonably well. This sturdy chair is covered in a polyurethane faux leather over a metal frame, with a tilt radius of 135 degrees and adjustable armrests. The chair itself weighs approximately 55 pounds and comes with both an adjustable foam headrest pillow and a lumbar support cushion backrest pillow. The Valkyrie comes in black with four different highlight color options: green, blue, red and yellow.

DXRacer Drifting Series is made for people who weigh 220 pounds or less, so it's not the best gaming chair for anyone who's over 6 feet tall or who needs a bit of extra room in their seat. It has a height-adjustable lumbar support cushion and a headrest pillow and can be tilted back to 135 degrees, making comfortable reclining easy. Despite the weight limitations, we liked that it took up a little less room and, with its casters, could easily be used as an office chair.

We asked our sample sitters which chair they thought was best overall, and they almost unanimously agreed it was the Secretlab Titan 2020 Series. The Titan has a large backrest with a wide lumbar pillow cushion, and it supports people who are up to 6 feet, 7 inches and weigh 290 pounds. This gaming recliner lets you lie almost fully back and the high-density foam head pillow is generously sized. The internal lumbar cushion is adjustable, as are the armrests. In fact, the armrests can swivel backward and forward, rotate in and out, up and down and slide wider and narrower. Secretlab is also planning special edition models, currently available for preorder. They range from the Batman to Game of Thrones themes (maybe not what you would want for an office chair, but who's judging?) and add $30 to the price.

