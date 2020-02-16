CNET también está disponible en español.

Best free games right now for Xbox, Stadia, PlayStation, PCs and Nintendo Switch

Play Bioshock, Call of Cthulhu, Metro: Exodus and more for free, via the Epic Game store, Stadia Pro, Xbox Live and other online game stores and subscription services.

Who doesn't love free video games? Each month, multiple subscription services and platforms offer free games. It can be tough to keep track of everything each month so here's a rundown of what's available and how you can get your hands on free stuff. 

PS Plus free games 

PS Plus is Sony's subscription service for PlayStation owners. It costs $4.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, and includes two free PS4 games that change monthly. February's PS Plus game will be available for free until March 3.

BioShock: The Collection
2K Games

BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock: Infinite are included in this collection. It's great for the person who hasn't experienced all the BioShock games or for those who want to re-experience them all over again. 

The Sims 4
EA Maxis

The Sims doesn't need much of an explanation. Players can live a life in The Sims 4.  Read GameSpot's review of The Sims 4.

Firewall Zero Hour
SIEA

Firewall Zero Hour is a PS VR title putting players literally in the boots of a soldier in this tactical first-person shooter. 

Xbox Live Games With Gold

Xbox owners with an Xbox Live subscription ($9.99 a month) can receive four free games each month, of which two are Xbox One titles and the other two are Xbox 360 or original Xbox games playable via backward compatibility. Games will be available for various times throughout the month. 

TT Isle of Man
BigBen Interactive

Motorcycle racing may not be the most popular sport in the US, but for those in the need for speed, this can be a nice pickup. TT Isle of Man is available for free from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29. 

Call of Cthulhu -- Xbox One

Call of Cthulhu is an adventure game within the H.P. Lovecraft universe. The game will be available for free starting Feb. 16 until March 15.  See more of the best Lovecraft games here.

Fable Heroes -- Xbox 360
Lionhead Studios

Release in 2012, Fable Heroes takes place in the Fable universe, but this offshoot takes a less serious approach. It's available from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15. Read Gamespot's review on Fable Heroes.

Star Wars Battlefront -- Xbox
Microsoft

Play the game that started the Battlefront craze. Players as a variety of stormtroopers or Rebel soldiers on the battlefields across multiple planets. Battlefront is available for download from Feb. 16 to Feb. 29.  Read GameSpot's review.

Stadia Pro free games

Stadia is Google's cloud-gaming streaming and currently requires a $9.99 monthly pro subscription, which includes two free games each month. February's games will be available until Feb. 29. 

Gylt
Tequila Works

Gylt is the only exclusive title to Stadia. Developed by Tequilla Works, players explore a dark, nightmarish world where light is a weapon. 

Metro Exodus
4A Games

Metro Exodus is the latest game in the Metro franchise based on the post-apocalyptic Russian novels. Players once again control Artyom who is fleeing the Moscow Metro.  Read GameSpot's review of Metro Exodus.

Epic Games Store free games

Publisher Epic Games made a big splash in 2019 with the opening of its digital storefront. As a new store for PC games, the company gives away games each week. All that's needed is to have an Epic account and clicking on the game. 

Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Asmodee Digital

Experience an adventure set in 15th century Bohemia in Warhorse Studios Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Start off as a simple apprentice and grow in a powerful knight.  Read GameSpot's review of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Aztez
Days of Wonder

Aztez is a combination beat 'em up and turn-based strategy taking place in the Aztec Empire. 

Twitch Prime free games

Amazon's streaming platform Twitch has a special deal for Amazon Prime members. By linking their Amazon account to their Twitch account, members can receive Twitch Prime loot that includes in-game content and free games. February's Games With Prime are available to download until March 2. 

American Fugitive
Curve Digital

American Fugitive is an open-world sandbox game similar to Grand Theft Auto. Players take the role of Will Riley, who has escaped prison and is looking for the person who set him up. 

Desert Child
Akupara Games

Desert Child has players driving around in a hoverbike blasting enemies and delivering pizzas. There's also that little problem of escaping Earth before it explodes. 

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
Curve Digital

Based on the Netflix series of the same name, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels is a turn-based strategy game where players have to control the drug market or stop it. The game covers the first two seasons of the show, telling the story of either the DEA or the narcos. 

Steredenn
Pixelnest Studio

Steredenn is a classic shmup game with pixel graphics and bit more of an edge than other space shooters. 

White Night
OSome Studio

White Night is a survival horror puzzle game. Players will have to solve the mystery of the abandoned Vesper Mansion in order to survive.  Read GameSpot's review of White Night.

Nintendo Switch Online 

Like Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo offers a subscription service for the Switch console called Switch Online at a cost of $3.99 a month or $19.99 a year. Unlike the other two companies, Nintendo only offers free NES and SNES games as part of a Switch Online subscription

The latest games are: 

  • Pop'n TwinBee (SNES)
  • Smash Tennis (SNES)
  • Shadow of the Ninja (NES)
  • Eliminator Boat Duel (NES)