The best food and drink advent calendars to order right now

Bonne Maman

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Advent calendars have come a long way since the days when they seemed exclusively comprised of stale chocolate. From cheese and pork rinds to wine and beer, our favorite 2019 advent calendars are filled with food and drink items that you actually want to consume and make thoughtful gifts for friends and family. Now that the holiday shopping season is in full swing, consider ordering them as soon as possible in order to get it them time for you and your giftees to actually count down the days until Christmas. (Note that prices don't include shipping and handling.)

Read more: Chic home bar gifts under $100 in 2019 | The best food and drink experiences to gift this holiday 2019 | Best gifts for foodies in 2019



Vinebox This year, wine subscription service Vinebox is offering two versions of their one-off wine advent calendar: Naughty and Nice. Either way, you get 12 glasses of wine -- a mix of red and white -- expertly curated, originating from locations around the world, all in a sleek, sophisticated package. Or you can get both boxes and get 15% off. Wine not?

Aldi If you're near an Aldi grocery store, good news: It's bringing back its popular wine advent calendar! This one features a mix of red, white and bubbly in 24 miniature bottles. This is an in-store only item, which you can grab while you're stocking up on our favorite November Aldi finds. And note that Aldi also sells advent calendars for beer, chocolate, cheese and dog treats. You can find them in stores starting Nov. 6, but there's a limit of two (for alcohol) or three (for cheese) per person. Once they're sold out, that's it.

Bonne Maman With 24 adorably petite jars of different limited-edition jams and jellies (plus honey), all of which are free of high fructose corn syrup and all-natural, this is perfect for any toast lover on your list -- or, you know, yourself. There's a mix of both new and classic flavors, including purple fig and cinnamon, blueberry-blackcurrant, pear and mirabelle plum, strawberry-verbena, raspberry-lychee and even grapefruit-dragonfruit. This sold out fast last year and is temporarily out of stock at World Market, but you can sign up to be notified when/if it becomes available again!

So Wrong It's Nom Savory advent calendars are fairly rare, but this one would be special even if they weren't. It's made with five varieties of fine cheese -- like smoky Applewood British cheddar and creamy Ilchester Wensleydale studded with sweet-tart cranberries -- that are all suitable for vegetarians. In the US, it will again be available at select Target stores, as well as Supervalu, Sprouts, Schnucks, Meijer, Jewel, Lidl and Publix locations, starting in November.

Man Crates What goes better with wine and cheese than cured meat? This advent calendar from Man Crates contains 25 different flavors of jerky, from honey bourbon and whiskey maple to garlic and Sriracha flavors -- most made from beef, with some more exotic varieties including elk, bison, wild boar, venison and alligator in the mix. It's sure to herald a merry, meaty Christmas for your favorite carnivore.

Harry and David This delightful wooden gift box looks like a stack of presents -- and each of the 12 drawers contains a different treat such as Moose Munch, chocolate-covered cherries, truffles, mints and malt balls. And once the confections are gone, the box can be reused for years to come.

Harry and David If all you care about is the Moose Munch -- and who could blame you? -- this merry, wreath-bedecked advent calendar contains a dozen different flavors of the sweet gourmet popcorn mix, including dark chocolate salted caramel, white chocolate Cinnabon, dark chocolate peppermint bark and mint chocolate with candy trees.

Nordstrom's Open the double doors of this theater-inspired advent calendar to reveal a grand assortment of rich truffles and bonbons from the English chocolatier Charbonnel et Walker, known for its couverture dark chocolate since 1875.

Macy's For a more gently priced option, you can't go wrong with Godiva. Everyone knows it. Everyone loves it. And it's packed into a charmingly illustrated advent calendar that'll make you smile, even before you open any of the little windows to retrieve a piece of creamy chocolate.

No Whey! Foods Chocolate advent calendars are the most prevalent of the edibles, but, sadly, most of them aren't vegan-friendly. But this one is -- and it's also gluten-free and allergy-friendly. The vegan chocolates are each adorned with a different holiday design.

Amazon Have a hot-head in your life? Or maybe that's you? This advent calendar comes jam-packed with 25 different mini bottles of hot sauce that are sure to kindle a warm glow of happiness (and capsaicin).

David's Tea Tea lovers, look no further. This advent calendar features 24 different teas -- from bestselling blends and throwback favorites to web exclusives and sneak peeks of new varieties. And you get two servings of each, so you can share a sip with someone you love or just double up your own cup.

Heritage Distilling Co. For those who prefer their good cheer in stronger liquid form, this calendar conceals a variety of bourbons (including a brown sugar variety), rye whiskey, gin and a few flavored vodkas. Due to state laws, they can't ship everywhere, but check their list because you might be in luck. And if you're not, consider buying a DIY advent calendar and adding your own mini bottles.

Joe & Seph's Popcorn The charming snowy Victorian storefront conceals 12 different flavors of popcorn including salted caramel, toffee apple and cinnamon, banoffee pie, raspberry cheesecake, double chocolate and cookies and cream. And none of them contain artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. But all of them are suitable for vegetarians. It's made in the UK, but the company will ship to the US and Canada.

The Snaffling Pig If your cravings are more carnivorous, check out this amazing pork crackling advent calendar. It's filled with 24 mini bags of crunchy pig skin snacks in six different flavors -- Pigs in Blankets, Low & Slow BBQ, Maple, Black Pepper, Salt 'N' Vinegar and Perfectly Salted.

World Market There's no reason to leave your best four-legged friend out of the advent calendar tradition. This dog treat advent calendar hides 24 handmade applesauce and peanut dog biscuits that will delight your fur-child. And if you want to lavish them with even more affection, get them a pet food delivery subscription for Christmas. Because even dogs don't want another sweater. Not to be outdone, Trader Joe's will be selling advent calendars for cats.