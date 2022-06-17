Best Cordless Vacuum Deals: Save $255 on LG CordZero A9, $100 on Dyson V8 and More

Vacuums have come a long way in recent years, and fortunately you no longer need to lug a heavy corded vacuum cleaner between outlets to get powerful cleaning capabilities. I mean, let's face it: Cleaning is already enough of a hassle without having to huff and puff just to get your vacuum up the stairs. Cordless vacuums, or "stick" vacuums are a convenient and lightweight alternative that offer the same powerful suction without the extra effort. And there's a huge market for them at the moment, with tons of options from top appliance brands like Dyson, LG and Samsung

To help you get a sense of what's out there, you can check out our list of the best cordless vacuums for 2022. While deals on our favorite vacuums are pretty slim right now, there are some great bargains available on tons of other models. Below, we've rounded up the best deals out there on comparable cordless vacuums so you finally have an excuse to ditch that heavy corded vacuum. We'll continue to update this page as deals come and go, so check back often to be sure you're getting the best price available.

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, Dyson is the brand to beat. It claimed two of four spots on our best cordless vacuums list, and right now you can grab one of these top-rated vacuums at a discount. This V8 Animal isn't the exact same model that we previously featured, but it is the same series and boasts pretty similar specs. The V8 Animal weighs in at just 5.6 pounds and is equipped with stiff nylon bristles to help remove pet hair from carpets and furniture, and a HEPA filter to help trap allergens. This is a great pick if you've got a furry friend who's a heavy shedder.

LG LG makes tons of trustworthy home appliances, including vacuum cleaners. This LG CordZero A9 is equipped with 160 watts of suction power and boasts a runtime of up to 50 minutes on a single charge. It's also equipped with a five-stage HEPA filtration system to help remove dust and allergens from your home. The filters are also removable and washable to help keep your vacuum running better, longer.

Moosoo We named the Moosoo XL-618A the best value cordless vacuum on the market for 2022, and right now it's even better. It boasts 12,000 Pa of suction, and it automatically separates coarse debris and fine dust for more hygienic emptying. You can't get everything for under $100, though: The XL-618A wasn't exceptional at picking up dander and excessive hair tended to get caught in the brush roll, so we wouldn't recommend it if you've got pets at home. But if you're looking for a budget-friendly option, this is an excellent choice.

Eufy The S11 is even lighter than the Dyson V8 above at just 3.3 pounds, but still manages to pack in an impressive 120AW of suction power. On a single charge, it can vacuum in low-mode for roughly 40 minutes, or you can kick it into high gear for 8 minutes of max-mode deep cleaning. The collapsible design makes it highly versatile, too, with a telescoping stem that allows you to convert it to a handheld vacuum for extra maneuverability. It's automatically discounted by $95, but you can save an extra $10 when you use the promo code FDYBTA4377 at checkout.