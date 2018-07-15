Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, starts at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Monday and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). There will be over a million items on sale during that time, so we're gearing up for curating the best of the best in each category. We'll be compiling the most notable bargains on smartwatches, fitness trackers and other wearables here.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The criterion for a good deal in this category is our current favorite bargain smartwatch: The Amazfit Bip.

Amazfit Bip ($70): For just $70 -- Prime Day or not -- the Amazfit offers a smartwatch that delivers GPS, health tracking and always-on timekeeping, with a battery life that goes days (if not weeks) between recharges. Read the CNET review of the Amazfit Bip.

Check back Monday at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) for an updated list of current deals in this category to see if any of them can edge out the Bip in terms of value.

In the meantime, check out deals available now and everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Prime Day 2018: CNET's complete coverage