Ben Affleck back as Batman in upcoming The Flash movie

Warner Bros.

Never say never, Batman. Looks like actor Ben Affleck's decision to hang up the cape forever after playing Batman in the movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League was short-lived. Affleck will returning to the Batman role for the upcoming Flash movie, which will hit theaters in 2022.

"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity -- because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline -- but he's also very vulnerable," The Flash director Andy Muschietti told Vanity Fair on Thursday. "He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

The new Flash movie also feature another beloved Batman actor. Michael Keaton, who played the Caped Crusader in Batman and Batman Returns, is also appearing as Batman. Yes, there will be two Batmans.

The idea of two Batmans in one movie isn't hard to contemplate considering the idea of multiverses where the same superhero comes face to face with other versions of himself.

In January, The Flash movie actor Ezra Miller crossed paths with Barry Allen/Flash played by actor Grant Gustin on The CW's Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover series.

In addition to Affleck and Keaton joining the cast of the upcoming Flash movie, Miller will reprise his role as The Flash, while Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman. Actors Billy Crudup, Kiersey Clemons and Ray Fisher are also in the cast.

The Flash is due to debut in theaters on June 3, 2022.