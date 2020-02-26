A $15 electric griddle to whip up your diner favorites -- on sale today only

Bella

If you've ever seen a short-order cook flinging eggs, home fries and mounds of crisp bacon around the griddle like a painter in the zone and thought, "Man, I'd really like to try that," now you can, and for just $15. That's how low the Bella 10.5x20-inch electric griddle is currently priced -- down from its original $40 -- as one of Best Buy's Deals of the Day.

Read more: 15 healthy Instant Pot recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner

An electric griddle might scream "breakfast," but you can also make perfect grilled cheese, burgers, latkes and loads of healthy veggies on the easy-to-clean ceramic griddle surface. And for serial hosts, it helps free up the oven range for whatever else you've got cookin'.

Bella An electric griddle is the perfect secret weapon for any camping adventure, RV or small second home with limited cooking capabilities.

Best Buy also has one of our favorite blenders, the Ninja SmartScreen 72-ounce blender with a powerful 1,000-watt motor, down to just $70 (from $130) also for today only.

Ninja A blender this powerful will crush ice and frozen fruit without breaking a sweat and, I'll be honest, once you upgrade your blender it's hard to go back. Don't believe me? Check out the 130-plus glowing verified-purchase reviews.

But it's not just the nifty griddle and high-octane blender on deep discount: Best Buy has one of the most powerful small vacuums, the Dyson VF Fluffy cord-free stick vacuum, down to $230 (from its original $350) and a Bella 3-tiered food steamer (to get your health on), for just $15 today.

Anything over $30 ships free. Score! Or select Best Buy's free in-store pickup and grab your new kitchen gear later today from a local brick-and-mortar location.