The CW

Now that Javicia Leslie is replacing Ruby Rose on The CW's Batwoman, she'll need a new costume suited for her new character on the hit DC Comics TV series.

Fans got a first look at Leslie in her brand new Batwoman costume via The CW's official Batwoman Twitter account on Monday. Leslie also posted the new look on her personal Instagram. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS, which also publishes CNET.)

Leslie is taking over the title role from Ruby Rose's Kate Kane as new Batwoman character Ryan Wilder for season 2. Leslie will debut her new Batwoman costume in episode 3 of the new season.

"Ryan's journey starts from a place of 'What can this Batsuit do for me?' But it's not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries told Collider on Monday. "As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed 'powerful.'"

Not only does the new Batwoman costume have a different look than Kate Kane's previous costume worn by Ruby Rose. Javicia and Dries also wanted the costume to celebrate being a Black female superhero.

"I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman -- it's her style, her swag and her moment," Leslie said. "I felt it was important viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it."

Batwoman is scheduled to return to The CW in January 2021.