Barnes & Noble debuts new larger Nook GlowLight Plus e-reader for summer

While Amazon may dominate the world of dedicated e-readers with its various Kindle models, lest anyone forget, Barnes & Noble still has a digital book business and now a new e-reader -- the GlowLight Plus ($200) -- ahead of the summer reading season.
The distinguishing feature on this new Nook is its 7.8-inch high-resolution (300 pixels per inch) touch-screen display. Barnes & Noble is calling the GlowLight Plus its "largest E-ink screen to date." By comparison, Amazon entry-level Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite have 6-inch screens. The pricier Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch screen, while the Kobo Froma HD ($270) has an 8-inch screen.
As its name implies, the new Nook has a built-in light for night reading. It's also fully waterproof, has 8GB of storage, physical buttons for turning pages and a soft-to-the-touch finish on the back. It weighs in at 275g. The Kindle Oasis weighs 194g.
The new Nook hits Barnes & Noble stores on May 27 and will be available for purchase online starting May 29.
