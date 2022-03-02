Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures released its new trailer for Bullet Train, an action film starring Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock and more. The movie arrives exclusively in theaters on July 15.

Adapted from Kōtarō Isaka's novel Maria Beetle, the story features Pitt as an assassin named Ladybug who finds himself stuck on a bullet train in Japan. The gist? A bunch of other quirky hitmen-for-hire are aboard the train -- and they all have different goals. Tensions rise as they face off while trying to carry out their missions. Will Ladybug stay alive and walk off with the case? Viewers may want to find out as they wait until 2023 to scratch their John Wick itch.

This marks Bad Bunny's third major feature film, as the pop star landed roles in American Sole and F9: The Fast Saga. Though his music made him Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021, fans will get to see his stunt skills at work in this flick.

Bullet Train also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka and Logan Lerman -- whose characters are all seeking to take someone out. Directed by Deadpool 2 filmmaker David Leitch, the movie is described by Sony as "a fun, delirious action-thriller."