Just when you thought Baby Yoda sipping soup was The Mandalorian character's cutest scene ever, along comes Friday's episode, which shows the Disney Plus character playing an adorable game of hide-and-seek. Not the fun, no-high-stakes preschool version though -- Baby Yoda, aka The Child, is hiding for his life aboard The Mandalorian's ship. But you almost forget that when you see how cute he is peeking out from behind machinery. He may be a baby, but he still knows how to stay alive.
Baby Yoda's many fans loved his lifesaving game. "Baby Yoda is no Jedi. He's a ninja master and no one anywhere will ever defeat him in hide and seek," wrote one.
It didn't take long for the little guy's game to make it onto the site Know Your Meme, so expect to see a lot of it on social media in the future.
Note that next week's episode of The Mandalorian will air on Wednesday, Dec. 18, so fans won't have to wait a whole week to see what game Baby Yoda plays next.
Discuss: Baby Yoda playing hide-and-seek in The Mandalorian is cutest meme ever
