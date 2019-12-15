Baby Yoda playing hide-and-seek in The Mandalorian is cutest meme ever

Just when you thought Baby Yoda sipping soup was The Mandalorian character's cutest scene ever, along comes Friday's episode, which shows the Disney Plus character playing an adorable game of hide-and-seek. Not the fun, no-high-stakes preschool version though -- Baby Yoda, aka The Child, is hiding for his life aboard The Mandalorian's ship. But you almost forget that when you see how cute he is peeking out from behind machinery. He may be a baby, but he still knows how to stay alive.

Baby Yoda's many fans loved his lifesaving game. "Baby Yoda is no Jedi. He's a ninja master and no one anywhere will ever defeat him in hide and seek," wrote one.

baby yoda is no jedi. he's a ninja master and no one anywhere will ever defeat him in hide and seek — Spencer Edwards (@DOOMSDAYtm) December 14, 2019

Just watched Episode 6 of The Mandalorian, I'd love to play hide and seek with Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/KQXtyrFENq — Sky (@TheSkyAE) December 13, 2019

Have you already seen a new episode of The Mandalorian? Will not give any spoilers, just say that this baby is very good in hide-and-seek game :D

A quick sketch today, too tired for drawing something more detailed^^#TheMandalorian #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/RISVNp3MzU — Alvia Alcedo (@AlviaAlcedo) December 13, 2019

Loved chapter 6 of #TheMandalorian , Bill Burr is great, robot Richard Ayoyade is great, mando is the best dad ever, and baby yoda played hide and seek pic.twitter.com/EHYCib1jzg — David (@DirectedBy___) December 13, 2019

Renaming @themandalorian eps as they should be:

1-baby yoda floats in an egg

2-baby yoda eats a frog

3-baby yoda gets a toy ball

4-baby yoda drinks soup

5-baby yoda hangs out with crazy mom

6-baby yoda plays hide and seek#babyoda — Amelia (@notthepilot) December 14, 2019

Baby Yoda playing Hide and Seek with a @RichardAyoade droid is literally the exact thing I needed today #GeneralElection2019 https://t.co/8czepd50XZ — Tom Amber (@tom_amber) December 13, 2019

It didn't take long for the little guy's game to make it onto the site Know Your Meme, so expect to see a lot of it on social media in the future.

Note that next week's episode of The Mandalorian will air on Wednesday, Dec. 18, so fans won't have to wait a whole week to see what game Baby Yoda plays next.