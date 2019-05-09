Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, Detective Pikachu: All your must-see trailers

Want a taste of the most exciting movies this year? Here's your one-stop-blockbuster-shop for the hottest trailers, giving you a taste of Detective Pikachu, Toy Story 4, Hobbs and Shaw and many more.
Avengers: Endgame
Marvel surprised us with a new Avengers: Endgame trailer before the movie's April release. Can Captain America, Black Widow and Ant-Man save the day after Avengers: Infinity War?
Here's the earlier Avengers: Endgame trailer.
Marvel also dropped this teaser trailer during the Super Bowl.
Detective Pikachu
This Pokemon spin-off looks pretty wild. Ryan Reynolds lends his voice to the little yellow sleuth.
Toy Story 4
Woody faces a tough choice as he goes on adventure with new friend Forky.
Buzz and the gang of playthings are back too.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man returns, with some spoilers if you haven't seen Avengers: Endgame yet.
Hobbs & Shaw
Best of frenemies Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham get into Fast and Furious spin-off action in Hobbs & Shaw.
The Dead Don't Die
An all-star cast joins indie superstar Jim Jarmusch's zombie movie.
John Wick 3
Keanu Reeves returns for more epic bullet-strewn action.
Men in Black International
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson tackle aliens in this belated reboot.
Aladdin
Another Disney reboot -- and this time Will Smith is the genie.
The Lion King
And another Disney reboot for 2019.
Lucy in the Sky
Natalie Portman is an astonished astronaut in this space trip from TV writer and director Noah Hawley.
Birds of Prey
Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor take flight in DC's super-anti-hero movie expected in 2020.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Quentin Tarantino returns with an all-star cast and his take on the killing of Sharon Tate by Charles Manson's murderous cult.
Gemini Man
It's Will Smith vs. Will Smith in this mind-bending action story from Ang Lee.
The Addams Family
Spooky, kooky, altogether ooky: It's a new animated version of the creepy clan, featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Bette Midler.
Rim of the World
Four misfit campers face an alien invasion in this Netflix movie.
Stuber
Kumail Nanjiani is Uber driver Stu, who quickly regrets picking up Dave Bautista in this five-star action comedy.
Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Your childhood faves team up to take on the bad guys in this animated adaptation of a recent crossover comic. Cowabunga!
Shaun the Sheep Movie 2: Farmageddon
ET comes to the farmyard in Aardman's new wooly adventure.
Apollo 11
A documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the mission to the moon.
Child's Play
The demonic doll is rebooted in this horror movie starring Aubrey Plaza.
His Dark Materials
Based on Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy of novels, a new TV adaptation of His Dark Materials stars Logan's Dafne Keen with James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Frozen 2
The storm rages on in Disney's sequel.
Crawl
Gator move on with this horror film in which flood victims find the rising waters are the least of their problems.
The Current War
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and Nicholas Hoult star in this true story of the earliest days of electricity.
My Spy
CIA agent Dave Bautista comes over a bit Kindergarten Cop in My Spy.
For more must-see movies coming in 2019, check out our gallery of the sci-fi, fantasy, horror and action movies coming this year.
Captain Marvel
"Time to show these boys how we do it. Are you ready?" Brie Larson is Captain Marvel AKA Carol Danvers, Top Gun fighter pilot and sci-fi superhero.
This was the first trailer.
Then there's this Super Bowl trailer.
Shazam!
DC's hero with the heart of a kid looks like a fun ride in Shazam!
Us
Jordan Peele's follow-up to Get Out, Us promises more mind-bending horror.
Here's the Super Bowl trailer...
Dumbo
Tim Burton reinvents the childrens' classic for a new generation.
Pet Sematary
Another Steven King adaptation brings the horror.
Tolkien
Nicholas Hoult is JRR Tolkien, the author of the Lord of the Rings books.
This story was originally published March 13, 2019. It's updated periodically as new trailers debut.
