The purported Avengers: Endgame photo revealed Thursday has Marvel fans thinking that Professor Hulk might be making his debut in the film.
Several reactions to the photo on Thursday focus on how the Hulk appears to have a slightly different face than his appearance in Thor: Ragnarok, one that seems to resemble a green Bruce Banner.
Further emboldening this idea is the character of Professor Hulk, who is essentially a merged version of both Bruce Banner and his Hulk identity. Previously, Hulk and Banner didn't share the same consciousness, with Banner noting in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films that he's not aware of what the Hulk does when the big green guy takes over.
ComicBook.com's Chris Killian highlights this in a speculation video the website posted on Friday.
And plenty of other fans are posting comparison shots highlighting this idea.
And another fan declares that it very well could be poetic for Hulk and Banner to find a compromise, especially since Avengers: infinity War spent a lot of time focusing in on Banner's inability to swap to the Hulk during battles.
What do you think about a possible Professor Hulk? Or what other Avengers: Endgame theories are you hoping for? Talk about them in the comments below.
Avengers: Endgame comes to theaters on April 26.
Avengers: Endgame's new pic has fans calling out a possible Professor Hulk
