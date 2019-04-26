Avengers: Endgame's Brie Larson would direct an MCU movie

If there's one character I'm excited to see in Avengers: Endgame, it's Captain Marvel. She's the only character we haven't really seen interact with the rest of the Avengers, and based on the teasers, it looks like she's ready to get brought up to speed. Recently, Audi released an ad spot called "Debriefing" where the company attempts to show Carol Danvers what she's missed since her exit from Earth in the 1990s.

I got the chance to talk to Captain Marvel herself (Brie Larson) about electric vehicles and why they're important to her -- you can check that Q&A out over on Roadshow -- but we also took a few minutes to chat about the MCU and what she hopes the future brings for Marvel's superhero movie juggernaut. Check out "Debriefing," and then meet me afterward for our Q&A.

CNET: What kinds of technology would Carol be the most surprised by when she returned to Earth? If, of course, there wasn't a Snapture to avenge?

Brie Larson: Well, Carol's sort of interesting in that she's at the intersection of like, super advanced technology and the '90s at the same time, so I mean, she's already -- even in the 90s -- when she comes down to Earth, surprised by the lack of technology. Things like, carrying around a driver's license or an ID card just seem totally insane to her.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame is a thrilling sequel to every MCU...

But at the same time, she's she's been able to retrofit the pager. So I think communication devices would be the thing she would be both surprised to see how far it's come, and also wish that it had gone further; having come from, you know, outer space, where they have much more advanced communications equipment.

During your time playing Carol, you've been really vocal about intersectional feminism. There are so many amazing female heroes in Marvel Comics. Which one you would like to see headline their own MCU movie? Anyone you're just dying to see on screen?

I would love to see a Valkyrie solo movie for sure. I'd love to see a Ms. Marvel

movie for sure. I mean, they haven't even begun to tap into her abilities. And I love her story so much. It would be my hope she comes in sooner rather than later as Carol's sidekick, and then eventually kind of takes over. And then of course the Wakanda ladies, I could watch a whole movie of those warrior women, there's so much to be mined from that. So I think there's a lot of material out there and a lot of new worlds to delve into.

I'm so ready to see Kamala Khan in the MCU.

Me too, me too! I'm ready. I'm so ready.

Big fists!

Stretchy arms!

So you're not just an actress, you're a director too. Do you have any aspirations to direct an MCU movie?

Totally. I mean, for me, whether it's acting or directing, it's about story. And I've always been incredibly impressed with Marvel's ability to talk about very difficult subject matters; whether it's internal human condition stuff or worldwide issues, through the metaphor of superheroes and aliens in space. I feel like they've become such a powerful tool of connection that of course it's something I would love to tackle eventually, given the right story. Because, just on the acting side of the Captain Marvel, I worked on it for two years. And I think it's even longer when you're writing and directing a Marvel movie. So it has to be a story that you really feel passionate in your gut that it's undeniable and will carry you through for a couple years.

Makes sense. OK, two more questions for you. If Carol were to show up in another MCU film like Thor Ragnarock, which was kind of a buddy movie between Hulk and Thor, what character would you want to team up with?

I'm still really into this idea of an all-female Avengers movie. Getting all of the women together and getting them to work as a team, I think would be so powerful and iconic. Just because having just seen Avengers: Endgame, getting to see all of those characters on screen, you realize the beauty of these new superhero movies is that everybody has their own special skills they bring to the table. Their own, you know, superpower. And to see women work together, and in that way as a team, is not something we've seen enough of on screen. To do it on this larger scale with immense strength and incredible abilities -- as well as heart -- would be my dream.

You had to go through two different workouts: Physically, we all know you got in insane shape for Captain Marvel. But you've also talked a lot about feeling more empowered and able to stand up for yourself and what you believe in throughout this process. What's your advice for anybody looking to fight for a cause? How can they "flex their activism muscles," so to speak, and make a bigger impact over time?

The main thing is finding out what the thing is that only you can do. And you might be surprised to discover what that is. Telling stories, making movies that reflect my value system, that put people in the shoes of others, that are able to bridge empathy and show you what the world looks like, has been really profound for me, and in some ways, much more impactful than any words I could ever possibly say, or any street corner that I could shout on. But everybody has their own unique thing.

I was just at the Time 100 Gala. And it was really powerful to be in that room of people that are all working really diligently and all in completely different ways, whether that's in science or in politics, in any part of the globe, the art, music... there are so many ways to get involved, and it starts with you. It starts with you figuring out what your thing is that you bring to the table, and then living your life by those value systems.

Avengers: Endgame is open in theaters worldwide, but if you haven't caught it yet, you can get ready by watching every other Endgame trailer and teaser right here.