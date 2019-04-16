Avengers: Endgame spoilers? Just don't, Russo Brothers say

Enlarge Image Marvel Studios

After a dastardly Avengers: Endgame leak, it's going to be harder than ever to avoid spoilers for the upcoming Marvel movie. If you see it before your friends do, just keep your trap shut. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have asked politely. Please don't disappoint them.

The Russo brothers took to Twitter Tuesday to share a letter similar to one they composed ahead of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

The note applauds the fan base that's been on the Marvel Avengers movie ride for over a decade.

"Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga," the brothers wrote. Please note the use of the word "surprising."

The Russos asked fans to please not spoil the movie for others who haven't seen it. "Remember, Thanos still demands your silence."

Avengers: Endgame will fly into theaters on April 26 in the US, April 25 in the UK and April 24 in Australia. You don't have to hide out on some other planet until then: Check out our guide to avoiding Avengers spoilers.