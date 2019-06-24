Avengers: Endgame re-release -- new footage, how to buy tickets, what we want to see

Marvel

Avengers: Endgame is getting a re-release in theaters. Why? So it can finally topple Avatar from the all-time global box office list is my cynical guess. But there's also some unreleased footage to show off. So whether you're like that one guy who saw the movie over 100 times at the cinema, or you're a casual viewer looking for a reason to catch it a second time, now's your chance. Shoot your shot.

When is the re-release coming to theaters?

Very soon. This Friday, June 28, you'll be able to watch Avengers: Endgame, complete with additional footage, in cinemas.

Can I buy tickets yet?

Good question. According to a report from CNBC, tickets for the re-release will go on sale Monday evening, June 24. That's extremely soon. Some, like AMC, expect tickets will be available on Tuesday, June 25. At current time of writing, tickets have not yet been made available to buy on sites like Fandango or Atom Tickets.

What can we expect to see?

Sadly, this isn't a director's cut of Avengers: Endgame, or a Lord of the Rings-esque extended edition. That would be sick, and Marvel should absolutely do that to cement its inevitable box office lead.

But for now we have to make do with a bit less.

"If you stay and watch the movie," explained MCU super producer Kevin Feige, "after the credits there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

Some have speculated the post-credits deleted scene features the Incredible Hulk. Hopefully "woke, intellectual Hulk," not "Hulk Smash Hulk." The tribute is thought to be something to do with departed Marvel legend Stan Lee. The "surprises" in that case could refer to a message from the Russo brothers, or maybe a short tease for Spider-Man Far From Home.

What would we like to see?

Obviously zombie Iron Man, complete with the line "I love you 3,000... in hell." That almost goes without saying. Possibly a Thor montage, where he loses that beer belly with some calisthenics and a spin class? I would be extremely keen.