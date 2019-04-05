My mad MCU race to watch every Marvel movie before Avengers: Endgame

This one's for all the Marvels.
In anticipation of Avengers: Endgame coming out on April 26, I've spent a good chunk my recent evenings watching the first nine movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Before I started, I'd never seen even a Marvel movie all the way through. Now it's high time to fix that cultural blind spot. I also randomly decided to live-tweet during my movie-watching madness because sharing is caring.
Why did I wait so long? I have a serious aversion to starting any story in the middle, I missed the boat on the first few films and since none of them seemed super-interesting until the last few, I shunted them off into the vast uncharted land of "stuff I'll maybe catch up on later."
Later is now. Following CNET's watch order canon I've completed 18 hours and 42 minutes of Marvel, with another 26 hours and 4 minutes to go. Here's my progress, impressions and tweets so far, including my personal rankings among the ones I've seen (note: I am not a real expert).
Captain America: The First Avenger
I really liked it. I was totally unfamiliar with the story. The CGI'd small-to-large hero, the Captain's stage career and the period setting in general were refreshing highlights.
Iron Man
Even better. Tony Stark's playboy character threw me at first but the awesomeness of his gadgets, his personal quest to make real power armor, and the overall humor really won me over.
The Incredible Hulk
Not good. It had its moments, particularly during the setup and with the introduction of wacky Mr. Blue. But overall it's much more of a downer than the first two, and kinda plodded along.
Iron Man 2
Not as good as the first one but still thoroughly enjoyable, especially after The Incredible Hulk. The quintessential scene was Tony drunk at his own birthday party shooting the watermelon. Priceless.
Thor
All of a sudden the superheroes are gods. There's magic, space travel and mythology set in a breathtaking new fantasy multiverse. To this nerdy D&D alum, Thor was manna from Asgard.
The Avengers
Easily the best one yet, and a contender for my top 10 favorite movies of all time. All those personalities, motivations and superpowers kept me enthralled without becoming entangled. Another level altogether.
Iron Man 3
I came out of The Avengers hoping for more superhero world-building, but what I got was all-too-human Tony dealing with PTSD and getting help from a scrappy kid in Tennessee. Still a lot of fun despite the narrower scope.
Thor: The Dark World
This one was a disappointment -- barely better than The Incredible Hulk -- and not just because the dark elves were meh. It seems like the most generic superhero of the series so far: too much empty action, not enough care.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Going in, multiple people told me this was their favorite MCU movie overall, and I can see why. It's a masterpiece of tight pacing and unbelievable action tempered by nuanced character building and, yes, realism in a comic book movie.
My MCU race in watch order
|
|Runtime (hours)
|Date watched
|Katz's rank so far
|Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
|2:04
|3/17
|4
|Iron Man (2008)
|2:06
|3/19
|3
|The Incredible Hulk (2008)
|1:52
|3/21
|9
|Iron Man 2 (2010)
|2:04
|3/23
|6
|Thor (2011)
|1:55
|3/25
|7
|The Avengers (2012)
|2:23
|3/28
|1
|Iron Man 3 (2013)
|2:10
|3/31
|5
|Thor: The Dark World (2013)
|1:52
|4/2
|8
|Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
|2:16
|4/4
|2
|Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
|2:01
|
|
|Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017)
|2:16
|
|
|Avengers: Age of Ultron (2014)
|2:21
|
|
|Ant-Man (2015)
|1:57
|
|
|Captain America: Civil War (2016)
|2:27
|
|
|Black Panther (2018)
|2:14
|
|
|Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
|2:13
|
|
|Doctor Strange (2016)
|1:55
|
|
|Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018)
|1:58
|
|
|Captain Marvel (2019)
|2:03
|
|
|Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
|2:10
|
|
|Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
|2:29
|
|
|Avengers: Endgame (2019)
|3:01
|
|
Next up are both Guardians of the Galaxies (yes!) and the second Avengers. If you want to follow along or have any comments or suggestions, hit me up on Twitter. Just one request: no spoilers.
