My mad MCU race to watch every Marvel movie before Avengers: Endgame

This one's for all the Marvels.

In anticipation of Avengers: Endgame coming out on April 26, I've spent a good chunk my recent evenings watching the first nine movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before I started, I'd never seen even a Marvel movie all the way through. Now it's high time to fix that cultural blind spot. I also randomly decided to live-tweet during my movie-watching madness because sharing is caring.

Wow, this grenade launcher minigun grappling hooks garotte electric arm shocker Winter Soldier freeway fight is so next level I couldn't pause in the middle to tweet. Best MCU battle scene yet IMO, including the climax of Avengers. — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 5, 2019

Why did I wait so long? I have a serious aversion to starting any story in the middle, I missed the boat on the first few films and since none of them seemed super-interesting until the last few, I shunted them off into the vast uncharted land of "stuff I'll maybe catch up on later."

Later is now. Following CNET's watch order canon I've completed 18 hours and 42 minutes of Marvel, with another 26 hours and 4 minutes to go. Here's my progress, impressions and tweets so far, including my personal rankings among the ones I've seen (note: I am not a real expert).

Captain America: The First Avenger

I really liked it. I was totally unfamiliar with the story. The CGI'd small-to-large hero, the Captain's stage career and the period setting in general were refreshing highlights.

This scene from Captain America reminds me of the perspective shot from Fellowship with huge Gandalf and tiny Frodo on the wagon. pic.twitter.com/DUdSRK0FV5 — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) March 18, 2019

Even better. Tony Stark's playboy character threw me at first but the awesomeness of his gadgets, his personal quest to make real power armor, and the overall humor really won me over.

Starting Iron Man. I can't imagine any scion of a military contractor getting such scads of good press today. Also, there were a lot more magazines in 2008. https://t.co/z0FjelJOVj pic.twitter.com/fI19kWZH6W — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) March 20, 2019

Not good. It had its moments, particularly during the setup and with the introduction of wacky Mr. Blue. But overall it's much more of a downer than the first two, and kinda plodded along.

The Incredible Hulk. People have told me it's one of the worst, totally skippable, etc. But I'm no skipper. I'm in it for the whole enchilada. And it's Edward Norton. How bad can it be? https://t.co/SGYWuyxmiw pic.twitter.com/YQDYX7qQvP — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) March 22, 2019

Not as good as the first one but still thoroughly enjoyable, especially after The Incredible Hulk. The quintessential scene was Tony drunk at his own birthday party shooting the watermelon. Priceless.

My biggest question going into this one is how he can openly be a super hero, no secret identity, just living his billionaire life as Iron Man. Also, psyched to see Samuel L's real Nick Fury credit! pic.twitter.com/SeUDXKBQeu — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) March 24, 2019

All of a sudden the superheroes are gods. There's magic, space travel and mythology set in a breathtaking new fantasy multiverse. To this nerdy D&D alum, Thor was manna from Asgard.

Frost Giants, magical melee weapons, a whirlwind LOTR-style catchup voiceover intro covering Norse mythology: I'm in my element already with this one. Psyched. https://t.co/SGYWuyxmiw pic.twitter.com/Ec3lOzhesJ — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) March 26, 2019

Easily the best one yet, and a contender for my top 10 favorite movies of all time. All those personalities, motivations and superpowers kept me enthralled without becoming entangled. Another level altogether.

I came out of The Avengers hoping for more superhero world-building, but what I got was all-too-human Tony dealing with PTSD and getting help from a scrappy kid in Tennessee. Still a lot of fun despite the narrower scope.

Post-Avengers and the Thanos cameo at the end, remembering how Tony nuked that mothership full of invaders before falling back to Earth, guessing he tries to go it alone in this one, hoping the ensemble shows up anyway. #ironman3 https://t.co/SGYWuyxmiw pic.twitter.com/isBZdyptqg — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 1, 2019

This one was a disappointment -- barely better than The Incredible Hulk -- and not just because the dark elves were meh. It seems like the most generic superhero of the series so far: too much empty action, not enough care.

From Drizzt Do'Urden to Eöl, Morrowind to Menzoberranzan, Dark Elves have never let me down. Hoping this isn’t the first time. #thorthedarkworld https://t.co/SGYWuyxmiw pic.twitter.com/y7uAYZdY2f — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 3, 2019

Going in, multiple people told me this was their favorite MCU movie overall, and I can see why. It's a masterpiece of tight pacing and unbelievable action tempered by nuanced character building and, yes, realism in a comic book movie.

Since I'm watching these in the canonical order I started with the first Captain America. Now I'm finally up to the second. Much has happened, so much more to come. I do like winter. https://t.co/SGYWuyxmiw pic.twitter.com/tp3WszNxEi — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 5, 2019

Runtime (hours) Date watched Katz's rank so far Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 2:04 3/17 4 Iron Man (2008) 2:06 3/19 3 The Incredible Hulk (2008) 1:52 3/21 9 Iron Man 2 (2010) 2:04 3/23 6 Thor (2011) 1:55 3/25 7 The Avengers (2012) 2:23 3/28 1 Iron Man 3 (2013) 2:10 3/31 5 Thor: The Dark World (2013) 1:52 4/2 8 Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 2:16 4/4 2 Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 2:01



Next up are both Guardians of the Galaxies (yes!) and the second Avengers. If you want to follow along or have any comments or suggestions, hit me up on Twitter. Just one request: no spoilers.

Originally published March 17.