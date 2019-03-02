Becoming a Marvel woman through cosplay, and getting paid for it

Cara Nicole, aka AZ Powergirl, has what some people might consider a dream job: she's a professional cosplayer. While a lot of cosplayers at conventions like Comic-Con or Chrunchyroll dress up as superheroes and villains just for the fun of it, she's one of the lucky people who actually make money transforming into their favorite characters.
Cara started cosplaying for fun to help support charity groups back in 2010. A year later she started doing it professionally, landing a job with Marvel to appear at its San Diego Comic Con booth.
Here she is as Ms. Marvel. Roy Thomas and Archie Goodwin originally created Carol Danvers as a supporting character to Captain Marvel, also known as Mar-Vell. But Marvel felt the need to create a female superhero who represented the modern liberated women of the 1970s.
By 1977, after she gained her superpowers thanks to the perfect synthesis of her human DNA with Mar-Vell's Kree DNA, Danvers had her very own solo issue written by Gerry Conway and drawn by John Buscema.
In her first appearances, Black Widow's actually a villain, a Russian spy forced to join the "Red Room" facility to save the life of the man who raised her. As part of this program, she was enhanced, and that's why she has a long lifespan and a prolonged youthful appearance.
Cara's version reminds us of the look Black Widow had for Winter Soldier, Vol. 1: The Longest Winter. Nicole makes her own costumes and also repurposes materials and accessories from other characters she's portrayed.
For Cara, it's important to identify with the character she's cosplaying. She says "the women of Marvel definitely embody a lot of the characteristics that real women in our society have," and that helps her connect with them.
As a professional cosplayer, Cara travels around the country appearing at comics conventions, but she models for prints and calendars, or just to inspire other artists.
Cara dressed as Gamora, Thanos' daughter. He saved her after the Zen Whoberi population was exterminated by the Universal Church of Truth for refusing to convert to their religion.
Also known as the deadliest woman in the galaxy, Gamora joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the first installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. According to Comic Vine, she's been part of 732 issues.
Black Cat first appeared back in 1979 in The Amazing Spider-Man #194. She was created by the writer Marv Wolfman and illustrated by Keith Pollard.
She's an antihero who's been romantically involved with Spider-Man, but she's only interested in the superhero and not in Peter Parker. If you're curious about their love affair, this article sums things up.
Elektra Natchios was part of the Daredevil books created by Frank Miller. She first appeared in 1981 in Daredevil #168, but she was on the cover of The Comics Journal #58 that came out a few months before.
Here, Cara shows us a very traditional Elektra armed with her sai.