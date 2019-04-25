Avengers: Endgame has already hit $169M internationally

Marvel

Stateside, Avengers: Endgame won't be out for another few hours (depending on your timezone). But internationally, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already plowing through box office records.

So far, Endgame has earned about $169 million, according to Disney on Thursday. The movie opened yesterday in 25 markets and broke more than a few records. In China, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and others, for example, Endgame had the all-time highest single-day opening.

Disney also said that while it's hard to directly compare the new movie to last year's Avengers film, Endgame is ahead of Infinity War's pace so far.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd movie in the MCU, which started with 2008's Iron Man. Earlier in April, Fandango said Endgame set its biggest single-day ticket sales record, going back 19 years.