Avengers: Endgame debuts next week: Tell us your fan theories

The moment Marvel fans have all been waiting for is coming, whether you're ready or not. Avengers: Endgame, the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it (so far) is premiering next week (April 26 in the US, April 25 in the UK and April 24 in Australia), and we can't wait.

"The end of the MCU as we know it" may be a dramatic way to put it, as there are new Marvel movie and TV shows already confirmed to be in the works. However this will be the definitive end of the Avengers' storyline, according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige. This ending is bittersweet, as we finally get to see the resolution of the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but we likely won't see as much of Iron Man, Captain America or many of the other original Avengers in future Marvel movies. If you need a refresher on the events of Infinity War, check out our article to see who is dead or alive.

Now playing: Watch this: How to watch every Marvel movie in the perfect order

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful movie franchise to date, and the Endgame film is sure to add to its success. While it may be a bit unfair considering they categorize the entire 22-film catalog as a singular franchise, altogether these films have raked in billions of dollars at the box office.

Will you be lining up to see how it all end at the theater, or will you wait until the movie is available for streaming? And what do you hope happens over the course of Endgame? I personally won't be going opening weekend, as the crowds are always insanely large, but I certainly won't be waiting until it streams, because spoilers will be all but impossible to avoid.

Check out the poll below and let us know how, if at all, you'll be viewing Avengers: Endgame. Then hit the comments section and leave us some of your ending theories. But be warned: do not leave spoilers if you've watched the leaked footage.