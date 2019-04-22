Avengers: Endgame cast sings We Didn't Start the Fire, adds Stan Lee tribute

Last year, right before Avengers: Infinity War opened, the cast spoofed the classic Brady Bunch opening credits in a bit for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. That video has since been viewed more than 21 million times.

This year on the show, with Avengers: Endgame about to smash into theaters, the cast parodied Billy Joel's 1989 history-filled hit, We Didn't Start The Fire -- and turned it into a tribute to late Marvel legend Stan Lee, who died in November.

Just like last time, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) leads the band, singing lyrics like, "Tony Stark, Iron Man, Nick Fury has a plan." Marvel villains also get a turn in the spotlight, and Groot and Goose the cat nail their brief appearances. But the lump-in-throat moment comes at the end when the special tribute to Lee forms out of nowhere.

Take a watch now, as the fire's about to blaze into theaters. Avengers: Endgame opens April 24 in Australia, April 25 in the UK and April 26 in the US.