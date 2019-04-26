Avengers: Endgame beats Star Wars for preview record with $60 million

Marvel

Avengers: Endgame posted a record-breaking $60 million in Thursday evening US previews this week. That's the highest preview gross ever ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $57 million, according to Disney.

Internationally, Avengers: Endgame has also become the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to plow through box office records as well.

So far, Endgame has earned an estimated $305 million in its first two days, Disney says. The movie opened Wednesday in 25 markets and broke more than a few records. In China, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and others, for example, Endgame had the all-time highest single-day opening.

Disney also said that while it's hard to directly compare the new movie with last year's Avengers film, Endgame is ahead of Infinity War's pace so far.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd movie in the MCU, which started with 2008's Iron Man. Earlier in April, Fandango said Endgame set its biggest single-day ticket sales record, going back 19 years.

Originally published April 25.

Update, April 26 11:02 a.m. PT: Adds numbers for Thursday night previews.