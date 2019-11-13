Avengers directors making Slugfest, a Marvel vs. DC documentary for Quibi

Marvel Studios

Who's the better superhero: Superman or Captain America? Wonder Woman or Captain Marvel? Iron Man or Batman? The fan debate over who has the best superheroes -- Marvel or DC Comics -- has been raging since the dawn of comics.

Now Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo want in on the discussion with a new short-form docuseries called Slugfest for the mobile streaming service Quibi, according to Entertainment Weekly. The series is inspired by the 2017 book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle between Marvel and DC written by Reed Tucker.

Slugfest will follow the paths of the two comic book publishing companies, which rose from "scrappy, disregarded roots to establish culture-changing mythologies."

The series will also feature behind-the-scenes stories, including first official Marvel and DC crossover comic between Superman and Spider-Man that was published in the '70s.

Quibi will launch in the US on April 6, 2020. Quibi (previously called NewTV) received $1 billion in funding from Hollywood studios to launch a service with high-end, short-form shows made especially for mobile users.

Other content scheduled for Quibi includes a "modern zombie story" created by director Guillermo del Toro, an anthology called 50 States of Fear by Spider-Man director Sam Raimi and a project called Wolves and Villagers from the production company that made the horror film Get Out.

Marvel, DC Comics and Quibi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.