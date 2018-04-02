Avengers 4 title delay could be hiding a bloody spoiler

Warning: Spoilers and speculation for Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers 4 ahead.
In a complex universe like Marvel's, one hero's story affects another, and that can play havoc with spoilers. Fans waited seemingly forever for the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, and that may have been in part because Thor lost an eye in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Had he shown up in the Infinity War trailer with an eyepatch before fans had a chance to see that film, there would have been Hela to pay. (Sorry, Thor joke.)
Now fans are speculating that similar spoiler-saving devices for the MCU are at work with Avengers 4. On Friday, directors Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted a response to a fan who admitted to being afraid as to the reason the movie is still untitled. Let's just say their answer didn't exactly calm anyone's nerves.
While Marvel titles aren't usually dead (sorry again) giveaways as to their film's plot, the Russos' tweet -- perhaps combined with this ominous Chris Evans interview -- sent fan imaginations off to Valhalla and beyond.
Nobody freak out. Some fans had lighter hopes for the title.
The film, whatever it ends up being called, is scheduled to come out in May 2019.
