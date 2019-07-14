CNET también está disponible en español.

Australia's best Prime Day 2019 deals: $485 Xbox One X, $222 PlayStation VR, $39 Echo Dot and up to 25% off Nintendo Switch games

Morning, Australia, Amazon Prime day is here. Let's spend our way out of this recession, right gang?!

amazon-echo

Get sweet deals on the Amazon Echo.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Good morning, Australia! Since we live in the future, it's Prime Day. Living in this corner of the globe is usually tricky for sales like this, but since 2018 Australia has had its own Prime Day, with its own sales. At CNET we have a massive suite of sales posts, some of which we may or may not be eligible for. But in this post? It's Australian deals only folks.

Quick note for overseas folks stumbling across this post, all prices in this post are in Australian dollars.

Two quick notes before we begin

Firstly, many Amazon workers have gone on strike during Amazon Prime day. Depending on your where you sit, that may or may not affect your decision to shop at Amazon during this time period.

Secondly, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take part in Prime deals. Again, your call if you think it's worth it, but there are sales all year round on products and Prime video is a pretty solid alternative to Netflix. I recommend The Terror, that show rules. It cost $6.99AU per month but you can try the 30-day free trial if you like and shop through the deals.

Alright, now for the deals!

Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $249

$100 off
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Carn Amazon, you can't take the full 50% off?

Still this is a decent deal for premium assistant.

See at Amazon

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) for $75

50% off
Amazon

This is your Amazon Echo base model, connects to Alexa, does all the smart home assistant things you might expect like check the weather, play music, news, shopping lists, etc.

See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) for $115

50% off

The Echo Plus is good if you're after high quality sound to go alongside your regular smart home assistanting (is that a word?).

See at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $39

50% off
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and cutest assistant. 

See at Amazon

Beoplay A9 for $2499.99

Save $1175!

A very expensive speaker is now well over $1000 cheaper!

See at Amazon

PlayStation VR with Camera and VR Worlds for $222

Save $177!
James Martin/CNET

The PlayStation VR headset is an absolute steal at this price. VR Worlds is also a great intro to VR. 

See at Amazon

Up to 25% off selected Nintendo Switch games

Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 are on there
Nintendo

Breath of the Wild is $52, Mario Kart 8 is $47 and Super Mario Odyssey is $47. Nintendo games don't typically go cheap, so worth checking in on this one.

See at Amazon

36% off Xbox One X with The Division 2

$485 for an Xbox One X with game

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market right now. If you're looking for a console to sit under your 4K TV, this is about as good as it gets.

See at Amazon

32% off Segway Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Kick Scooter

Save $351
Sarah Tew/CNET

Look, you know you've always wanted one of these ridiculous scooters. Now is the time. At $538, you're saving $351 here!

See at Amazon

TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $67

25% off
TaoTronics

If you're looking for a cheap pair of noise cancelling headphones you could go worse than this.

See at Amazon

That's it for now, but come back. We'll be updating this post with the deals as they come in!

