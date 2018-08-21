Audible offers free beginners' workout programs to subscribers

MichaelJayBerlin

Audible has launched a trio of free audio fitness programs for subscribers, but there's a time limit on the offer.

Subscribers only have until Sept. 5 to try out the programs, which Amazon-owned Audible created with audio fitness app Aaptiv.

The three programs are pitched at beginners, with a focus on running and meditation.

They'll be followed by more beginner programs -- for quick workouts, indoor cycling and improved sleep -- and intermediate workouts for people who travel regularly or are trying combat gym boredom.

Together, the programs are valued at more than $95, Audible notes. It doesn't mention how much they'll cost after Sept. 5, just that they'll be removed from subscribers' libraries after that date.

Neither Audible nor Aaptiv immediately responded to requests for comment.

Each one will include a soundtrack to help you maintain momentum, according to Engadget, which earlier reported the offer.