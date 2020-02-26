We could have a new space neighbor, at least for a while. Astronomers at the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey (CSS) reckon they've spotted an asteroid that's caught in Earth's gravity.
"Earth has a new temporarily captured object/Possible mini-moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of Feb. 15, my Catalina Sky Survey teammate Teddy Pruyne and I found a 20th magnitude object," Kacper Wierzchos tweeted Tuesday.
He reckoned the asteroid has a diameter of between 1.9 - 3.5 miles, and is the second known to orbit Earth (the previous one was discovered by CSS in 2006).
CSS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Astronomers say Earth might have a new mini-moon
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.