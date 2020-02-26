Astronomers say Earth might have a new mini-moon

Corbis via Getty Images

We could have a new space neighbor, at least for a while. Astronomers at the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey (CSS) reckon they've spotted an asteroid that's caught in Earth's gravity.

"Earth has a new temporarily captured object/Possible mini-moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of Feb. 15, my Catalina Sky Survey teammate Teddy Pruyne and I found a 20th magnitude object," Kacper Wierzchos tweeted Tuesday.

BIG NEWS (thread 1/3). Earth has a new temporarily captured object/Possible mini-moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of Feb. 15, my Catalina Sky Survey teammate Teddy Pruyne and I found a 20th magnitude object. Here are the discovery images. pic.twitter.com/zLkXyGAkZl — Kacper Wierzchos (@WierzchosKacper) February 26, 2020

He reckoned the asteroid has a diameter of between 1.9 - 3.5 miles, and is the second known to orbit Earth (the previous one was discovered by CSS in 2006).

CSS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.