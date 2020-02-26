CNET también está disponible en español.

Astronomers say Earth might have a new mini-moon

An asteroid has apparently been caught in our planet's gravity.

Earth, as seen from the Moon in 1968, could have pulled a new mini-moon into its gravity.

 Corbis via Getty Images

We could have a new space neighbor, at least for a while. Astronomers at the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey (CSS) reckon they've spotted an asteroid that's caught in Earth's gravity.

"Earth has a new temporarily captured object/Possible mini-moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of Feb. 15, my Catalina Sky Survey teammate Teddy Pruyne and I found a 20th magnitude object," Kacper Wierzchos tweeted Tuesday.

He reckoned the asteroid has a diameter of between 1.9 - 3.5 miles, and is the second known to orbit Earth (the previous one was discovered by CSS in 2006).

CSS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.