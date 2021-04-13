Army of the Dead Netflix trailer unleashes Zack Snyder vs Vegas zombies

Clay Enos/Netflix

Zack Snyder! Kenny Rogers! Zombies! Tigers! Here's the latest trailer for new Netflix action movie Army of the Dead, which streams starting May 21.

Opening to the contemplative chords of The Gambler by Kenny Rogers, the trailer explodes into action with a squad of mercs entering zombie-ridden Las Vegas to pull off a daring heist. Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick and Tig Notaro are among the stars.

Zack Snyder previously unleashed armies of zombies in his breakthrough film, the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead written by James Gunn. This new film features a twist on the typical zombie monster, as these undead denizens of Vegas are faster and more organized than your usual walking dead.

It's been a busy year for the director, following last month's much-anticipated release of The Snyder Cut of Justice League on streaming service HBO Max.