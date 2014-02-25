Arcadia Quest board game smashes Kickstarter funding in an hour

Cool Mini or Not's miniatures board game Arcadia Quest has exploded on to Kickstarter, shooting past its target funding goal in less than an hour.

(Credit: Cool Mini or Not)

Every now and again, something on Kickstarter absolutely explodes, such as Project Eternity or Torment: Tides of Numenera. We're watching another right now: Arcadia Quest.

Created by popular tabletop gaming website Cool Mini or Not, Arcadia Quest hit over US$70,000 of its US$50,000 funding goal from nearly 800 backers in just under an hour on Kickstarter.

(Credit: Cool Mini or Not)

The game itself, for two to four players, is described as "a lot like a World of Warcraft raid on a hapless NPC city, with Heroes working as a team, except that you're not the only Guild after the loot!" Each player has a guild of three heroes competing across a modular board to save the city and get the gold. And, of course, the game pieces — fantasy-style plastic miniatures — are all paintable.

At time of publishing, funding had just hit US$80,000, and was still rapidly rising. A copy of the game is going for a US$100 pledge — the early bird reward is long gone.

Head over to the Arcadia Quest Kickstarter page to find out more about the game's mechanics — and pledge your support.