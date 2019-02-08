Aquaman spinoff The Trench to bring more underwater adventures

Warner Bros. Pictures

Don't get out of the water yet. More oceanic fun with DC Comics characters is on the way.

Warner Bros. has hired screenwriters Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald to write an Aquaman movie spinoff called the Trench, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Trench refers to the deadly amphibious creatures that attacked Aquaman and Mera in the 2018 Aquaman film.

This seems like a smart move on the part of Warner Bros. considering the 2018 Aquaman movie starring Jason Momoa did so well at the box office, becoming the DCEU's first $1 billion dollar-earning film.

Aquaman director James Wan isn't slated to direct The Trench, but he will serve as a producer. The Trench reportedly won't feature the main cast of Aquaman.

No other official details about The Trench have been revealed yet. Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.