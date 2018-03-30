CNET también está disponible en español.

Real products that seem like April Fools' Day pranks

Cat battle armor, vacuum-cleaning shoes and a fried-chicken keyboard could have been April Fools' Day jokes, but they truly exist in the world.

qoobo

Why, yes, it's a headless robo-cat.

 Qoobo

Every year, April Fools' Day reminds us to be skeptics. 

Some things just sound too weird to be true, like delivering internet access via balloons, ordering pizzas with your feet or chugging beer brewed with real brains. But Puerto Rico got internet access from Alphabet's Project Loon balloons, Pizza Hut actually made shoes that can order dinner and a craft brewer delivered a zombie-inspired stout

Now Playing: Watch this: April Fools? This fake-looking tech is totally real
This April Fools' Day, instead of falling for faux products, we're celebrating the bizarre side of reality. 

April Fool's Day pranks

Just because a product sounds goofy doesn't mean it can't be real. We now live in a world with sliced ketchup, tortilla toasters and pillows that will swallow your head whole. They may sound like April Fools' Day pranks, but they exist thanks to companies that had the audacity to bring them to life. 

So get ready to trim your nose hairs with your smartphone and cuddle up with a headless robotic cat. Check out our full gallery of unbelievable things that truly exist.

