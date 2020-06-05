Apple will have COVID tests, temperature checks as employees return to offices, report says

Gabriel Sama/CNET

Apple is gearing up to bring more of its employees back to its offices, with a new report from Bloomberg detailing what workers at the electronics giant will expect in this new, post-COVID world.

According to the report, Apple will require all employees to wear masks, will do temperature checks and offer optional coronavirus tests. The company will also close down "many break-room kitchens" and limit elevators to two employees at a time at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Apple, Bloomberg notes, began having some workers return to the campus in May.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The iPhone-maker is one of a host of major tech companies to begin bringing employees back to the office. Facebook and Google previously announced plans to begin reopening their respective campuses around July 6, though both tech giants will limit capacity and allow most employees to work from home through the end of the year.

Microsoft and Amazon, meanwhile, will keep most of their employees working remotely until at least October.