Can you get tested for coronavirus right now? Here's who qualifies

Getting tested for the coronavirus isn't necessarily easy or straightforward in the US. With the country beginning to reopen stores, restaurants and businesses, concerns about a second wave of the coronavirus puts the question of COVID-19 testing top of mind, if people aren't following social distancing standards and wearing face masks. This means that the number of COVID-19 tests being distributed could increase.

Many facilities have transformed into COVID-19 testing sites, from drive-through test locations to medical centers. Getting a test, however, isn't always as simple as just showing up whenever you want. If you do, there's a chance you'll be turned away because facilities are overwhelmed or want to cut down on large groups milling around.

The situation is rapidly changing as more test kits are being made and deployed. And until scientists can find a treatment or develop a vaccine, testing will help determine if the person should isolate from others. Nasal swabs and antibody tests can tell us if people, including those who appear asymptomatic, have harbored the virus. If they have, they may spread it unknowingly. Helping identify people who have been in close contact with the infected person can help protect vulnerable groups at higher risk of fatality from the COVID-19 disease.

Here's what you need to know about who can get tested for the coronavirus.

Can just anyone get tested?

It depends on where you live. In California, El Dorado County and Los Angeles are offering free testing to all residents, even if they're not showing symptoms. They still need to have an appointment, however. Kentucky is now letting anyone sign up to get a COVID-19 test at any Kroger location. Whereas across the bridge in Indiana, and in many other states, testing is limited to certain patients.

Tennessee has started testing anyone who wants to get tested, whether they have symptoms or not, and the state is also paying for the tests. New Jersey, the second leading site of COVID-19 fatalities, now lets anyone get a test.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order (PDF) that lets residents get tested at no cost if they've been working outside their home for more than 10 days and if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, like coughing.

Having more access to the test kits will help allow cities and states to test more people. For example, tens of thousands of test kits have been diverted to New York state, a coronavirus hotspot and leading site of COVID-19 fatalities, because the need there is greatest. Especially because of the state's recent demand to test around 185,000 nursing home workers twice a week. In April, New York said it would start planning to manufacture its own test kits.

As a result, the limited number of tests available at each site are often reserved for higher-risk patients (for example, those with underlying health conditions) or those exhibiting strong symptoms that are associated with COVID-19, such as trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

Scientists are working with the Food and Drug Administration to get a new tool approved. It's a CRISPR-based system known as Detectr and could detect the disease in under 40 minutes. Coronavirus treatments are also being tested and trialed in animals and humans.

How do I get a doctor's order to be tested?

In many cases, you will need to have an appointment and a doctor's order to qualify for a coronavirus test.

Each state has its own policies about testing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you contact your state health department to get more information. It can also let you know which testing site to visit.

When you should seek medical attention

Coughing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell are symptoms of coronavirus, but the CDC says that if you're having trouble breathing, that's a more serious symptom and an indication to seek medical attention. Other serious symptoms include pain or pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

You should also seek medical attention if you're a higher risk person -- aged 65 years and older, or someone with hypertension, heart disease, autoimmune disease, moderate to severe asthma, kidney or liver disease, diabetes or severe obesity.

CDC priorities for who gets tested first

The CDC has guidance on the patients who should get tested for coronavirus first into two priority levels: High Priority and Priority.

High Priority:

Hospitalized patients with symptoms.

Symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders.

Residents in long-term care facilities with symptoms, like prisons and shelters.

Priority:

Patients with symptoms of potential COVID-19 infection, such as fever, chills, cough and more.

Patients without symptoms who are prioritized by health departments or clinicians.

What happens if I don't get tested and I think I have the coronavirus?

The CDC notes that most people who have acquired COVID-19 will have mild symptoms and can recover at home in self-isolation without medical care, and therefore don't need to be tested. You can also speak with your doctor about getting an antibody test to determine if you had the virus.

If you don't meet the above requirements to immediately get tested, here's what you should do if you or someone in your household gets coronavirus. Now is also a good time to either make a face mask or buy one online to help prevent spreading the virus to others.

