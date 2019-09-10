Apple Watch Series 3 is now $199

Apple

Apple Event

The Apple Watch Series 3 has hit a new low -- with prices dropping to $199 on Tuesday. Apple announced the price drop at its event on Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California. The discount comes after the company unveiled the Apple Watch Series 5, which has features like always-on display and a compass. Though the latest models of the watch cost $399 for the GPS version and $499 for both GPS and cellular, the 2017 version will be available for much less.

The Apple Watch 3 has similar features, allowing people to make phone calls, listen to music and send messages through WatchOS. You can check out all its features in our full review here.

