The Apple Watch Series 3 has hit a new low -- with prices dropping to $199 on Tuesday. Apple announced the price drop at its event on Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California. The discount comes after the company unveiled the Apple Watch Series 5, which has features like always-on display and a compass. Though the latest models of the watch cost $399 for the GPS version and $499 for both GPS and cellular, the 2017 version will be available for much less.
The Apple Watch 3 has similar features, allowing people to make phone calls, listen to music and send messages through WatchOS. You can check out all its features in our full review here.
Follow CNET's Apple live blog for more coverage.
Apple Event
-
reading•Apple Watch Series 3 is now $199
-
Sep 10•Apple iPhone 11's camera gets Night Mode to catch up with Google and Huawei
-
Sep 10•WatchOS 6 coming Sept. 20 with cycle tracking and hearing health
-
Sep 10•iPhone 11: New wide-angle camera, 6 colors, faster Face ID for $699
-
Sep 10•Apple unveils iPad with bigger screen
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple Watch Series 3 is now $199
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.