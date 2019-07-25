Apple

Think you missed your chance to score Prime Day-level Apple Watch deals? Think again. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular 42mm in Space Gray for $309 shipped -- a full $100 off the current Apple price.

Granted, even at $309, this is hardly the watch for cheapskates. That pick goes to the Amazfit Bip, which continues to sell for around $80. I like it primarily for time-telling and notifications, but as a fitness tracker it offers features like a step-counter, heart-rate monitor and even GPS. (In case you missed it, check out Lexy Savvides' new Apple Watch-vs-Bip comparison.)

Still, it's not what I would call a fitness powerhouse. If you want something that's pool-friendly and phone-capable, something that can store music and stream it to your favorite Bluetooth headphones, you need this here Apple Watch. And the cellular option, should you choose to leverage it, gives you true freedom from your phone.

Beyond that, I'll refer you to Scott Stein's comprehensive Apple Watch Series 3 review. It doesn't specifically call out the Nike+ features, which amount to custom Nike watch faces, a Nike sports band and tighter integration with the Nike+ Run Club app. (Not interested in all that Nike stuff? Best Buy also has the non-Nike Series 3 42mm in silver for the same price.)

Whether you value that stuff or not, the fact remains this is a $409 watch on sale for $309 -- and that makes it something to consider. What's more, the GPS-only Series 3, which for a long while had been on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $199, is back up to $279 -- for the 38mm model. The 42mm: $309, the same as what you're paying here to get the cellular capabilities.

While we're on the subject of other models, Amazon does still have the Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for $349 (40mm) and $379 (44mm) -- a savings of $50.

