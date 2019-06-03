Apple Watch getting its own App Store

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Apple has managed to sell a lot of Apple Watches, but one of the complaints some users have is that there's no native app store for the Watch -- you have to find iOS apps that are compatible with the Watch. Well, that's about to change, as Apple has announced an app store for the Watch, with its own independent apps that you can search for and download right on your Watch.

Now playing: Watch this: App store coming to Apple Watch

The new Watch App store will roll with the release of WatchOS 6. However, there's no word yet when WatchOS 6 will arrive (we'll update this story as soon as we find out). But Apple did preview the Watch App Store store at WWDC 2019 and showed off several new apps, including an audiobooks app, language translator, calculator, sports and health apps, as well as new Watch Faces.

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Read: New iPad feature to compete with laptops on track for Apple's iOS 13

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC liveblog, and see all of today's Apple news.

Mentioned Above Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm silver aluminum case, white sport band) $349 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.