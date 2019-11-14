Apple TV Plus' Servant trailer shows that creepy baby doll's creation

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Baby dolls can be eerie enough, but when a couple who loses their infant son to tragedy replaces him with a lifelike doll as a means of coping, things start to get weird.

That's the premise of executive producer M. Night Shyamalan's new psychological thriller, called Servant, headed to the Apple TV Plus streaming service on Nov. 28.

Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a strange force -- in the form of a mysterious nanny -- to enter their home.

The new trailer, posted on Wednesday, gives a closer look at the doll, named Jericho. The meticulous craftsmanship that makes Jericho look so lifelike is shown in the video, as well as the joy of its new owner when she meets the doll for the first time.

In a previous trailer, the couple hire a nanny to take care of him. An ominous voiceover says, "Do you know who you have welcomed into your home?"

Shyamalan directs the series alongside creator, executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop (Inside Men).

Shyamalan envisions Servant, one of the first shows for Apple TV Plus, as having a 60-episode run.

The cast of Servant includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter).

Servant debuts on Apple TV Plus on Nov. 28.