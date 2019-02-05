Apple reached a deal with French authorities to back-pay 500 million euros ($571 million) in taxes, reports said.
The Cupertino, California, company's French branch confirmed the tax agreement to Reuters on Tuesday, without revealing how much it would pay.
However, French magazine L'Express reported the sum and noted that the deal was made at the end of December.
In December, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said his country would start taxing tech giants at a national level if European Union countries couldn't agree on a joint tax on digital revenues.
Last May, Apple handed over the first billion in a $15 billion Irish tax fine ordered by the EU in 2016.
Neither Apple nor the French tax authorities immediately responded to requests for comment.
Apple
-
reading•Apple reportedly agrees to pay France nearly $600M in back taxes
-
Feb 5•The Galaxy S9 Plus is terrific, but wait a month until after the Galaxy S10 arrives
-
Feb 5•The Galaxy S10's arrival means a cheaper Galaxy S9 for you
-
Feb 5•WhatsApp update lets you lock it with Face ID or Touch ID
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple reportedly agrees to pay France nearly $600M in back taxes
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.